(Fort Dodge) -- The Twin Cedars softball team is on the cusp of the program's first-ever state championship.
The Sabers (28-3) broke Wednesday's Class 1A state semifinal open with three runs in the third inning and ultimately prevailed for a 7-2 win over Martensdale-St. Marys (25-4).
"It's an amazing feeling," Coach Zack Dunkin said. "I'm so happy for the kids and the community. I love seeing the kids having success and enjoying the moment."
There was a lot to enjoy for the Twin Cedars faithful from innings three through seven as the Sabers broke a scoreless tie with a trio of runs in the third, two in the fourth and two more for good measure in the seventh.
Twin Cedars scored the runs against Martensdale-St. Marys pitcher Campbell German one day after German tossed a complete-game gem against defending 1A champion Newell-Fonda.
"We stuck with the game plan," Dunkin said. "We knew she liked to throw inside, so we practiced that and adjusted when she threw the changeup more. We got good at-bats from five through nine in our lineup."
Jillian French -- their five hitter -- totaled two hits and drove in three runs.
"It's so thrilling to be here," French said. "I wasn't getting down. Having confidence in yourself really helps."
Ali Mockenhaupt also had two hits and three RBI, and pitcher Grace Bailey complemented French's offensive efforts with two hits, a double and an RBI.
"She (German) is a good pitcher," Bailey said. "But we played them earlier in the season. I knew what to expect."
Kisha Reed contributed two hits to Twin Cedars' offense, and Bailey pitched seven innings with four strikeouts on six hits.
Wednesday's comfortable victory was a stark contrast from their previous two wins -- a walk-off against Sigourney in a regional final and an eight-inning victory over Lisbon in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday night.
"I think we carried over our win from (Tuesday)," Bailey said. "Everyone was confident and ready to go."
Their convincing showing couldn't have come at a better time as the Sabers are now one win away from a first state title.
"This doesn't happen too often in Twin Cedars," Dunkin said. "It would be huge, but the success or feeling of this season doesn't hinge on this game."
Twin Cedars’ opponent? Southeast Warren -- located a mere 45 minutes west of Bussey.
The Warhawks also cruised into the state championship game, stunning North Linn. Coach Cody Reynolds' team has been an offensive powerhouse throughout the season, which has drawn the attention of Coach Dunkin's staff.
"They're a tough offense," Dunkin said. "We have to keep them in the ballpark and make them string singles together."
Southeast Warren was a 4-3 winner in their previous meeting on June 27th.
"I can't wait," Bailey said. "We know what they have. They know what we have. It's a big rematch."
Southeast Warren/Twin Cedars is at 7:30 Friday night in Fort Dodge.
Angelina Furness had two RBI, and Hadley Pearson had two hits for Martensdale-St. Marys. The Blue Devils face North Linn in the third place game at 6 PM Friday.
Check out the full interviews with French, Bailey and Coach Dunkin below.