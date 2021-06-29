(Bussey) -- Twin Cedars softball is taking on all comers, and they’re doing it while having to overcome plenty of injury adversity.
The Sabers (23-9 overall) – ranked No. 14 in the latest KMAland 1A/2A Softball Power Rankings – took a tough loss to KMAland No. 4 Southeast Warren on Tuesday night. That proved to be just another tough battle in a season full of them.
“We loaded up the schedule,” Coach Zack Dunkin told KMA Sports. “We scheduled outside the conference pretty well. You play 18 games in the Bluegrass Conference, and there are some good teams that challenge you. But getting outside the Bluegrass and playing some other competition, we really try to get ready for the regional tournament.”
Other difficult matchups for Twin Cedars have come against Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Davis County, Grand View Christian, Van Meter, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and – later this week – Collins-Maxwell.
The Sabers have held up on their end quite well, despite missing some key pieces due to injury throughout the course of the year.
“It hasn’t been a cake walk,” Dunkin said. “They’ve done a great job of getting 23 wins with some of the key players out. It’s been a little more of a learning curve this year. We have a lot of upperclassmen that have been playing at the varsity level since they were 8th graders. With a couple of them out, you have to go back and teach some of the younger kids again.”
Some of the upperclassmen that have been leading the way on the field for Twin Cedars are junior two-way standouts Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt. Bailey leads the team with a 42 hits, including 19 extra-base knocks, and 43 RBI while slashing .442/.530/.811. Mockenhaupt has posted 37 hits, including nine doubles, driven in 29 and has a .446/.578/.554 hitting line.
Bailey has taken most of the innings in the circle with 111 2/3 frames pitched, striking out 120 batters and walking just 14 while pitching to a 1.76 ERA. And Mockenhaupt has taken the rest, posting a 2.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts against just four walks in 64 1/3 innings.
“There are five juniors that all get a lot of playing time and have played a lot of varsity ball,” Dunkin said. “Brooke Roby is an All-State level player, but she’s been one of the injured kids. Jetta Sterner hit maybe .173 last year and right now is hitting (.350). She’s taken over center field and really done a nice job.”
Other contributors for the Sabers this year are senior Chloe Swank, junior Chloe Durian, sophomores Kisha Reed, Rylee Dunkin and Cheyanne Bruns, freshmen Kenzyn Roberts and Jillian French and 8th graders Cristen Durian and Ami Mockenhaupt. As a team, they’ve combined to hit .371 with a .450 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, highlighted by 84 extra-base hits.
The Sabers will look to keep their success going later Tuesday when they host Diagonal. Wednesday brings another challenge with 1A No. 3 Collins-Maxwell coming into town. They will finish their week and regular season with two games – vs. Moravia and at Moulton-Udell – on Thursday before a home matchup with Lamoni on Friday.
Hear much more from Tuesday’s Sports Feature with Twin Cedars Coach Zack Dunkin below.