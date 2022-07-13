(Bussey) -- At long last, the Twin Cedars softball team is into the Class 1A State Softball Tournament. The Sabers (26-3) trip to Fort Dodge is their first since 1978.
"It feels like it has been a long time coming," Coach Zack Dunkin said. "It feels good to finally get over the hump. It means the world to these kids that put in so much work. To see their reactions has been overwhelming."
Coach Dunkin's team has been on the cusp of a state tournament trip the past two years but lost to Wayne in a regional final in 2020 and fell to the Falcons again in a 2021 regional semifinal. Those losses weren't ideal, but they helped shape this year's squad.
"All of those were part of the process to get us to the point where we were ready to win one of those games."
The Sabers reached that point thrillingly Monday night, walking off with a 7-6 win over Sigourney after senior Grace Bailey belted an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.
"We'll always remember the finish," Dunkin said. "It was just unbelievable."
While the finish will live in Twin Cedars lore, it didn't look like they would need a memorable finish when they raced to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning.
"That was a better start than we could have dreamed," Dunkin said. "You couldn't have scripted the start any better, but it was a rollercoaster. In the middle innings, we were maybe looking ahead a little bit."
Bailey has led the Twin Cedars offense all season with a team-best .573/.598/1.098 line, 44 RBI and seven homers. Jillian French (.462/.527/.700, 36 RBI), Brooke Roby (.456/.557/.561, 20 RBI), Ali Mockenhaupt (.418/.492/.633, 26 RBI), Rylee Dunkin (.405/.520/.570), Kisha Reed (.397/.476/.630, 23 RBI), Jetta Sterner (.333/.383/.480, 14 RBI) and Chloe Durian (.278/.400/.426) have produced in a Twin Cedars lineup that hits .418.
Bailey leads the Sabers' charge in the circle with a 1.29 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 innings of action this season.
As the Sabers make travel plans to Fort Dodge, they're also preparing for their first-round foe: Lisbon.
While Twin Cedars is returning to state for the first time in nearly five decades, the Lions (35-4) have been a staple at state and were state runners-up last year.
"They've been there a lot," Dunkin said. "I don't expect the moment to be too big for them. I hope it's not for us."
If the No. 6 seed Sabers are to advance, they'll have to get by junior pitcher Ryleigh Allgood, who has tossed 168 2/3 innings with a 0.62 ERA and 214 strikeouts this season.
"At the state tournament, anybody you get will be strong," Dunkin said. "I'm looking for the kids to continue playing their game and to hit the ball well. They should have confidence going forward."
Lisbon/Twin Cedars starts at 7:30 on Tuesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Dunkin below.