(Bussey) -- The Twin Cedars softball team is right where they expected to be, now they are focused towards getting somewhere they haven't been in 42 years.
They can return to the state tournament for the first time since 1978 if they can get past Wayne in a Class 1A regional final.
While their dominant season might be a surprise to some, it has not been to them and they are right at home.
"That was the goal," Coach Zack Dunkin tells KMA Sports. "It's been their goal for a couple years. Last year we got Melcher-Dallas and that didn't go the way we wanted it to. Once we got the green light, we were looking forward to it and set our sights on at least advancing to the regionals and have a chance to get to Fort Dodge."
The Sabers enter Monday's regional final at 20-5 on the season and ranked No. 11 in the state. They have won 13 of their last 15 contests with one of those losses being a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Collins-Maxwell -- the two-time defending Class 1A champion. Coach Dunkin feels his team learned a lot about themselves in that defeat.
"We added games to the schedule that was purposeful," he said. "We went up there with the mindset that we had nothing to lose. I was really impressed with how the kids embraced the challenge. They went in with a great attitude to just compete and measure themselves with where they were at. We were right there. I think that it gave them the sense that they can play with the best if they come in with the right attitude."
According to Dunkin, his team's attitude has been their biggest strength.
"It's really getting them to believe they are one of the top teams in the state," he said. "I think that's really the biggest thing that I've been pleased with the growth on."
Their attitude has been great, but don't let them fool you, the Sabers can make contact, too, currently hitting .376 as a team.
"We've been working on hitting our pitches," Dunkin said. "And trying to get the ball down in the zone. We really focus on being gap-to-gap hitters. Trying to just focus on getting your pitch to hit and not swinging at pitcher's pitches until you absolutely have to."
Sophomore Grace Bailey has sparked Twin Cedars' offense this season by hitting .447 with 32 RBIs and four homers.
"She does play beyond her years," Dunkin said.
Bailey also has been vital for the Sabers in the circle, posting a 1.19 ERA with 86 strikeouts.
"She really battles," Dunkin said. "I don't think you always see that in underclassmen."
Other important pieces for Twin Cedars offense include Ali Mockenhaupt, Rylee Dunkin, Kisha Reed, Chloe French, Jillian Swank, Brooke Roby, Caitlyn Reed and Kayla DesPlanque. Reed and DesPlanque are the only seniors in the regular lineup for the Sabers.
The Sabers reached a regional final by dispatching Central Decatur 6-2 on Friday night. Now another Pride of Iowa school awaits them in Wayne, who is currently ranked fifth in Class 1A. Wayne beat Twin Cedars 10-0 in the second game of the season and is led by sophomore pitcher Sterling Berndt, who has struck out 176 batters on her way to a 1.26 ERA. Berndt threw a no-hitter in the Falcon's 10-0 victory over Lenox in a regional semifinal.
Coach Dunkin and company are aware their hands will be full, but they aren't backing down.
"If you allow Sterling to get going and get into a rhythm, it's going to be a long night for us," Dunkin said. "I think it's important for us to get going, maybe put some runs on the board early. Let our girls settle down and let them know they are in for a ballgame. I'm confident Grace can keep the ball down and our defense is going to have to play. If we play a good solid defense and put a few runs on the board, we will see where it goes."
The complete interview with Coach Dunkin can be heard below.