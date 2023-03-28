(Bussey) -- Twin Cedars softball standout Kisha Reed is one of the first recruits in Hawkeye Community College history.
Reed, who was one of the stars for the Sabers on their way to a 1A state championship last summer, says being a part of something new was enticing to her.
“I was looking at other schools when they reached out to me,” Reed said, “but when I actually went and visited the school it felt like home. I thought it would be kind of cool to be one of the first to start playing (there).”
Reed hit .368/.444/.563 while playing in the outfield for Twin Cedars during her junior year. While Indian Hills and DMACC also showed interest, Reed zeroed in on the new program in Waterloo.
“The people were very welcoming,” Reed said. “I really like the coach, and I know some of the other people that are going there. I’m just hoping I can go into it and help start something good.”
Reed recently had surgery on her shoulder and could miss the early portion of the 2023 season, although she says she hopes to be back as soon as possible.
“I’ll be back in June for sure,” she said, “but I’m hoping to be back before that. It’s actually healing really fast, and I should be back.”
With Reed’s college decision out of the way, she took some time to reflect on some of the people that have been important in helping her get to this point.
“My family,” she said. “My dad has always pushed me a lot. The coaches (at Twin Cedars). A lot of the coaches have always pushed me to be better. We’re good, but they stress we can be better.”
Check out the complete interview with Reed on her college decision linked below.