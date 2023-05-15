(Bussey) -- Twin Cedars multi-sport star Rylee Dunkin is state-bound in four different events. And it's a unique array of events.
Dunkin will participate in the 100, 800, 1500 and long jump at the Class 1A State Track & Field Championships in Des Moines this weekend.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Dunkin said. "I'll put in a lot of practice this week, get my miles in and work on my sprints. I never thought I'd be competing at the Blue Oval in sprints and distance races, but here I am."
Dunkin advanced to state through last week's district meet at BGM. She automatically qualified in the 800 and 1500.
"Throughout the season, I felt like I've improved on the 800 and 1500," she said. "I like those races the most. I went out there with the mentality I wanted to win. I just ran my race. I didn't have any strategies. I knew I would do good if I ran my race. I know I'm going to try harder than everyone else. It was raining, but that didn't matter to me. I was ready."
Dunkin received at-large state qualifications in the 100 and long jump.
"I knew I'd have a harder time getting in," she said. "But I knew I'd have a good chance if I ran my best time or had my best jump. In the 100, I knew I was running against some fast girls. I knew if I stayed on their toes, I would have a fast time. My last jump (in the long jump) was 16 feet. I knew I had a good chance of going. I was proud of that."
A state medalist in cross country, Dunkin's presence in the 100 and long jump might surprise some.
"Freshman year, I thought I was going to be a distance runner," Dunkin said. "I am pretty quick, but I never thought I was fast enough to run a 100. Junior year, I ran it a couple of times for fun. I ran it at districts last year, but just missed (state). I worked on it in the offseason, and it has paid off.
The long jump dates back to the elementary days. I've always enjoyed doing it. I started doing it as a junior and enjoyed that event. This year, I wanted to get over 16 feet."
As she preps for a busy week, Dunkin cherishes the opportunity to test herself against some of the best in the state.
"I'm excited to run against the other top runners in the state," she said. "I'd like to medal. But ultimately, I would like to run my best time and PR. If I have good times, I did everything I could."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from Des Moines Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Dunkin.