(KMAland) -- Two Iowa State, two Missouri and one each from Iowa and Kansas State are among the 98 names on the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List.
The Cyclones’ defensive end JaQuan Bailey and defensive back Greg Eisworth, Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert and Iowa defensive end Chaunce Gholston are all on the list.
The Nagurski Trophy honors the national defensive player of the year in college football. View the complete list linked here.