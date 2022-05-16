Drake Bulldogs

(Des Moines) -- Drake rowers Maddie Smith and Hailey Hovland received recognition from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Monday.

Smith was a first-team selection while Hovland was a second-team nod.

View the full release from Drake here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.