(Tabor) -- A pair of games that came to the absolute final seconds was the case at Fremont-Mills high school on a Friday night as the Knights played host to Sidney in a Corner Conference battle.
GIRLS: FREMONT-MILLS 42 SIDNEY 37
In the varsity girls action it presented a unique storyline coming in. The last time that the Knights had played a game, due to a snowstorm, was last Friday night when they played Sidney to claim third place in the Corner Conference tournament. Whereas Sidney played less than 24 hours ago by defeating Essex 63-26.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” head coach Brett Weldon said. “The first time we played them they beat us by double digits and the second time we played them we beat them by double digits, so we knew this one was probably going to come down to the wire and they competed their butts off and it was a fun game to coach in.”
Things got off to a good start for the Knights as they had a 1st quarter lead of 12-7. This did not last though as Avery Dowling and Chay Ward started to heat up offensively for the Cowgirls giving Sidney a 22-18 lead at the half. Weldon explained his second half game plan for his team.
“Just to stay even, sometimes we have a tendency to get really high when things go well but when things go bad we don’t always respond well,” Weldon said. “We just talked about staying even and just making plays at the end.”
Izzy Weldon was a large part of making those plays as she was able to get to the 17 point mark by the end of the 3rd quarter, a large success was getting to the basket.
“I was just trying to do what I do by driving to the basket and getting open shots for my teammates,” Izzy Weldon said.
Coach Weldon talked about his point guards success.
“She’s got a lot more confidence and she hit some threes tonight which makes them guard her a little bit further out which opens up driving lanes,” Weldon said. “She did a good job tonight, but having shooters around her spaces it out and makes a big difference.”
Izzy finished the game with 20 points. The Knights however found themselves down by one headed into the fourth quarter. With under one minute to go the score was tied at 37. That’s when Teagon Ewalt hit a three off of an inbounds play to take the lead for the Knights with under 20 seconds left, a lead they would not relinquish. Weldon spoke on winning close games.
“Coach and I talked about it after the game and how it’s probably not good for us because I’m getting some gray hairs. It was a good battle and every test we get is good for preparing us for the end of the season,” Weldon said.
Fremont-Mills moves to 9-6 while Sidney falls to 8-8.
BOYS: SIDNEY 47 FREMONT-MILLS 44
A game much like the girls that came down to the absolute final second. Coming off a 62 point win over Essex the night before Sidney came into Tabor with some confidence. The Knights would not make it easy.
“I’ll tell you what our kids really persevered,” head coach Kent Larson said. We did not shoot the ball well tonight and give a lot of credit to Fremont-Mills with their defense. We had to find other ways to score.
Sidney would lead after the first 13-10 and led in the second quarter 18-10 with 5 minutes to go. The Knights would then close the half on a 16-3 run to take a lead into the locker room 26-21.
“We were living and dying by the three and I was really upset with our kids at halftime because we were settling for threes,” Larson said. “The message at halftime was we needed to have some balance from the inside and out. I said I don’t care if you shoot the threes just as long as we have that balance inside and out.”
The defense started to pick up in the second half for the Cowboys and shots started to fall from Cole Jorgenson who finished with 19 points. He spoke on playing and winning close games.
“It just boosts our confidence and shows us what we’ve got to do in games and it was great,” Jorgenson said.
Larson said the defense won the game.
“We’ve been playing pretty well defensively the last week and a half. I told the kids that defense will always keep you in it,” Larson said.
With a little over a minute to go Fremont-Mills had a 43-38 advantage. When Cole Jorgenson found himself open in transition after a defensive stop to bury a three and cut it to a two point lead. Another Cowboy stopped allowed Jorgenson to get to the line and hit two free throws to tie the game. Jorgenson spoke on making big shots for his team.
“That’s what I live for and that’s why I love the game, I love it,” Jorgenson said.
Sidney forced a third straight defensive stand to give themselves a chance to take the lead. Leighton Whipple answered the call with a mid range jumper from the left elbow to give Sidney a 45-43 lead with under 40 seconds in the game. This lead was iced by free throws and then a missed three at the buzzer by Cooper Langfelt as Sidney escaped Tabor with a win.
Sidney improves to 10-4 on the season while Fremont-Mills drops to 6-9.
