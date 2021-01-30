Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%.