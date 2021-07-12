(Underwood) -- Four two-out runs stood up, and the Underwood softball team took a 4-2 victory over West Monona to win a 2A regional final and advance back to state for the second straight season on Monday night.
The Eagles (26-3) will play at the state tournament for a ninth time in school history, meeting an opponent to be determined on Monday at 3:00, 3:30, 5:00 or 5:30.
The latest state qualifying win came behind some clutch two-out hitting and another sterling performance from senior pitcher Ella Pierce.
“We have a lot of experienced players on the field,” Coach Lea Crouse said. “We had to find ways to have a short memory, and our girls did it tonight.”
After falling behind 2-0 thanks to a two-out rally of West Monona’s own in the fourth inning, Underwood answered in the bottom half. Macy Vanfossan drove in a pair with a two-out smash to deep center.
“I popped out my first at bat so I knew I had to get it on the ground or past a player,” Vanfossan said. “I thought it was going to go over her head, but then she kept reaching back. I thought she might get a lucky catch, but she didn’t and it worked out for us.”
The score remained tied into the fifth when Ali Fletcher smacked her second double of the game and then came around to score one batter later on a two-out RBI single from Peyton Cook.
“For me, I didn’t even notice we had two outs,” Cook said. “Coming to the plate, I had a clear mindset. It just really worked out for us to get those runs in.”
The fourth and final two-out run came in the sixth. After Maddie Pierce singled to deep left, courtesy runner Mary Stephens moved to second on a groundout by Vanfossan and was stuck there after a fly out. However, Fletcher ripped her third hit of the night, scoring Stephens to give Ella Pierce more cushion than she would need.
“She was pitching me inside in my first at bat when I struck out,” Fletcher said. “I sat back a little bit, and she pitched me down the middle. That’s when I (got my hits). We just don’t give up. We know we have three outs, so we’re going to take every opportunity.”
While Ella Pierce found trouble in the fourth, she showed her senior mettle in the final three frames. Piere got 1-2-3 fifth and sixth innings and worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh to record 10 outs in the final 11 batters she faced.
“I went in there thinking we’re not done yet,” Pierce said. “I don’t want this to be it. I want to end it in Fort Dodge and go out saying we went to state for a second year in a row.”
Pierce allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out five and stranding six baserunners in pushing her team back to Fort Dodge. They join teams from 1989, 1990, 1995, 1997, 2002, 2003, 2004 and last year in qualifying for the state tournament.
While the 2020 team returned nearly intact, this year’s team believes they will take a different approach next week.
“I think they’re going to be a little not so star struck,” Crouse said. “I think they were super excited to be there last year. Our goal was to get back there and get a win this year. Any way that happens, that’s our goal.”
“I think walking in there with the mindset that we made it last year so we can do more damage,” Cook added. “Last year, we were kind of content with making it there. (Our mindset) is going further than the first game this year.”
“Last year, we were really happy we went to state,” Ella Pierce said. “This year, we want to make some noise at state. We want to go in, saying that we made it there, we belong there and we’re going to show everyone what we’ve got.”
View full interviews with Coach Crouse, Fletcher, Cook, Vanfossan and Ella Pierce below.