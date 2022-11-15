(Harlan) -- The two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference champion is now a two-time KMAland award winner.
Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman followed up a sterling freshman season with a brilliant sophomore year to claim this year’s KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I think it was just my consistency,” Sonderman said of her success this past season. “I felt like I was pretty consistent time-wise, and I’m really proud of that.”
Sonderman, who struggled through her first state meet race a year ago, found her way to a sixth-place finish in the Class 3A state meet to cap her sophomore season.
“That was another highlight,” Sonderman said. “That was a big goal of mine. It was a really good race for me. I didn’t do as good as I hoped last year (at state), so I really wanted to improve a lot from then.
“I know last year I really went out hard in the first mile and kind of died for the rest of the race. I tried not to get too excited for the state meet this year, and it helped me a lot.”
Sonderman cruised in with a sixth-place finish with a time of 19:10.04, which followed a runner-up finish at the SQM and a conference championship.
“I trained a lot during the summer with my team,” Sonderman said. “I think that’s kind of when we get to know each other, and it’s always important to know that you have it in you during your races.”
Now that Sonderman has claimed two conference championships, two KMAland Runner of the Year honors and one state medal, she’s focusing on continuing to add to her stack of honors in the future.
“I’m just going to try to reach new PRs,” she said. “I try to do my best at every meet. I definitely would like to get a top three sometime at state. That’s definitely a goal of mine.”
Sonderman is the first two-time KMAland Iowa Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year winner. Check out the full interview and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS XC RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan
2020: Braelyn Baker, Creston
2019: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center
2018: Janette Schraft, Glenwood