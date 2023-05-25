(Bedford) -- A repeat performance from Bedford’s Emily Baker has helped her land a repeat as the KMAland Iowa Female Field Athlete of the Year.
Baker, who finished with her third career shot put medal and her second straight runner-up finish in Class 1A last week, closes out her career with the top fields honor in KMAland. Even with that accomplishment, there remains a little regret from Baker in that being in the same grade as Bishop Garrigan’s Audi Crooks cost her a couple state titles.
“I definitely wish we weren’t in the same grade” Baker said, “but it was also really fun to compete against Audi. She’s definitely very humble and easy to get along with, and I really like that about her.”
Despite missing out on the state championship, Baker will leave a vast legacy in the Bedford program, growing from a shot putter that simply used her strength to get by to improving technically over the years.
“I’ve always had the typical build of a thrower,” Baker said. “When I first started track in middle school, I knew I was going to be a thrower. I had some throwing coaches and a track coach that was trying to help me, and I watched a lot of YouTube to figure some things out on my own. Weights also played into how far I got.”
Baker, whose freshman season was canceled due to COVID-19, finished fourth in the shot put as a sophomore and second as a junior and senior.
“I just learned more about footwork and form (as the years went by),” she said. “Originally, I was just trying to muscle it as hard as I could, but I started to learn whenever you’re in the ring, how your body moves and what order your feet, how you move your hips, there’s a whole bunch of technique that goes into shot put.”
Even while Baker started to lean more on technique, there were times — including at state — she went back to that power.
“I went back to the basics (at state),” she said. “The glide really wasn’t working for me and something had happened with my form. I just couldn’t get it back together, so I just went for a basic power throw to get me second place.”
Baker’s shot putting career appears to be at an end, as she plans to focus on academics at the University of Iowa. However, her three-year run in the shot put is one that will likely stand the rest of time.
“It’s a great achievement,” Baker said. “Just going from fourth place my sophomore year and then being runner-up my junior and senior year, it’s really great. I don’t know what else to say, except that was really awesome.”
Baker is a two-time winner and the only winner of the KMAland Iowa Girls Field Athlete of the Year award. Listen to the full interview with Baker below.
