(Treynor) -- Shenandoah baseball wasted no time jumping in the driver's seat on Monday, resulting in the Mustangs extending their season.
A complete-game gem from Logan Twyman and an impressive offensive performance through the first three innings allowed the Mustangs (8-17) to cruise to a 10-2 win over AHSTW (11-10) in Class 2A District 16 First Round action on KMA 960.
"Offensively, we just had some good approaches in the first three at-bats," Shenandoah head baseball coach Brett Roberts said. "Our two-out hitting was huge."
The Mustangs put on five runs in the first, two in the second and three in the third to race to an early 10-0 lead. Their first-inning runs came on 2-RBI doubles from Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel and on an RBI single from Dalton Athen.
"Any time you put up five in the first inning, the energy in the dugout goes up," Roberts said. "Our kids were confident. It's the stuff we've been working on. That's what we can be."
Shenandoah grew their lead to 7-0 in the second inning with an inside-the-park home run from catcher Hunter Dukes.
"I didn't know where the ball went off the bat," Dukes said. "Coach kept waving me on. I got to third base, and I was dead. When I got home, I couldn't believe it happened. It felt pretty good."
Shenandoah's three runs in the third came on a two-run error and a wild pitch. AHSTW added a run in the fifth and sixth but couldn't get any closer.
Dukes led Shenandoah's offense with three hits and two RBI, while Cole Graham, Jade Spangler, Gage Herron, Jacob Rystrom and Eli Cameron also added knocks for the Mustangs.
"We don't have anybody with standout batting averages," Roberts said. "But we have a lot of kids in that .200 range. When the top and bottom of our order sync up like they did, we can be dangerous."
While the offense lit up the scoreboard, Twyman tossed seven masterful innings. The freshman struck out eight, surrendered only three hits and gave three free passes.
"I was really nervous coming into this game," Twyman said. "But a lot of the tension came off when we got a five-run lead. My curveball helped, and my fastball was good. It was good all together."
"He could throw three pitches for strikes," Roberts said. "I know freshmen can get frustrated pretty easily. He didn't let that happen. He played to his defense, let them make plays for him and did a good job. We know what's in him, and he's starting to see it, too."
Caleb Hatch had two hits for AHSTW, while Brayden Lund added a triple. The Vikings end their season at 11-10. Lund and Jacob Coon are AHSTW's only seniors.
The win ensures Shenandoah another chance at Page County foe Clarinda. The two squads will meet Wednesday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The Cardinals were 6-0 winners in both regular-season meetings. However, Dukes wasn't in the Shenandoah lineup for either of those.
"It's another game," Roberts said. "We're going to have to look at what we need to do offensively. We have to be ready to swing the bats and play defense. The big innings killed us the first two times. We have to stop those."
View the full interviews with Twyman, Dukes and Coach Roberts below.