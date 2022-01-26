(Chicago) -- The University of Illinois Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference.
In a release, MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said, "A great addition for The Valley. UIC's combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes."
The Flames had been in the Horizon League since 1994. Their membership goes into effect in the 2022-23 academic year. UIC membership brings the MVC's school count to 12. They are the third new school to accept an invite to the MVC, joining Belmont and Murray State.
View the full release from the MVC here.