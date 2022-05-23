(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City men’s basketball program has signed five players to its roster for the first year under head coach Marvin Menzies.
The program recently announced the signing of Babacar Diallo, Sidy Diallo, Emmanouil Dimou, Allen David Mukeba Jr and Logan Mukeba Jr.
The Diallos come to Kansas City from the Senegal, Dimou is from Greece and both Mukebas hail from Belgium. Allen spent last year at Colby Community College while Logan played at the Lee Academy.
