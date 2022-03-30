(Kansas City) -- UMKC has hired Dionnah Jackson-Durrett as their new head women's basketball coach.
In a release, Jackson-Durrett said, ""I'm honored and ecstatic to be a part of the Kansas City Athletics family," Jackson-Durrett said. "Throughout the process the energy has been amazing, and my decision developed organically. I'm supposed to be here, I feel it in my heart."
Jackson-Durrett comes to UMKC after serving as the associate head coach at Texas. She has also spent time at Mississippi State, George Mason and Southeast Missouri State.
A St. Louis native, Jackson-Durrett played collegiately at Oklahoma and was a first-round pick by the Detroit Shock in the 2005 WNBA Draft.
View the full release regarding Jackson-Durrett's hiring here.