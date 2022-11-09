(KMAland) -- Two UMKC athletes earned First Team All-Summit League with the release of the men’s soccer awards on Wednesday.
Kazuki Kimura and Christian Koffi are both on the first team while Omaha’s Gonzalo Cuevas, Kenji Mboma Dem, Lute Lillo Portero and Tevin Rochester were second team honorees. UMKC’s Kotaro Hirokawa was a second team pick.
Honorable mention went to Omaha’s Thore Boehm, Theo Klein, Mathis Pilon-St. Louis and Joel Quashie and UMKC’s Cooper Clark. Omaha’s Cuevas and Klein and UMKC’s Koffi were tabbed to the Newcomer Team.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.