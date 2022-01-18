(Kansas City) -- The UMKC men's soccer program added three transfers on Tuesday.
Those pledges came from goalkeepers Stefano Camerlengo and Diego Berlingeri and midfielder Noah Gonsalves.
Camerlengo comes to UMKC after playing the past two seasons at Central Methodist, where he was a NAIA First Team All-American with 42 saves and 15 shutouts in 2022.
Berlingeri comes from Blinn College. He made 12 starts last season and was named a NJCAA First Team All-Region choice.
Gonsalves played at Tulsa in 2021, appearing in three matches and tallying one assists.
View the full release from UMKC athletics here.