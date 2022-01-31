(Kansas City) -- UMKC women's basketball player Naomie Alnatas garnered the Summit League Player of the Week honor on Monday.
Alanatas led the Roos to a 2-0 performance last week while averaging 21.5 points per game in victories over Denver and Omaha.
She recorded 23 points and nine assists against Denver and followed with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three assists against Omaha.
Alanatas has three performances of 20 points or more this season.
View the full release from UMKC athletics here.