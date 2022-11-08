(Kansas City) -- Kansas City soccer player Cooper Clark was named the Summit League Defensive Performer of the Week.
Clark posted a clean sheet last week in Kansas City's 2-0 win over St. Thomas.
View the full release from Kansas City here.
(Kansas City) -- Kansas City soccer player Cooper Clark was named the Summit League Defensive Performer of the Week.
Clark posted a clean sheet last week in Kansas City's 2-0 win over St. Thomas.
View the full release from Kansas City here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.