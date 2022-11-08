Cooper Clark
Photo: Kansas City Athletics

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City soccer player Cooper Clark was named the Summit League Defensive Performer of the Week. 

Clark posted a clean sheet last week in Kansas City's 2-0 win over St. Thomas.

View the full release from Kansas City here

