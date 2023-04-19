Sidy Diallo
Photo: Kansas City Athletics

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men's basketball player Sidy Diallo is in the transfer portal. 

Diallo played one season at Kansas City. 

The Senegal native averaged 0.6 points per game in 10 appearances last year. 

