Logan Mukeba
Photo: Kansas City Athletics

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City basketball player Logan Mukeba is transferring. 

Mukeba did not appear in any games for the Roos this year.

Mukeba is the second UMKC player to hit the portal Wednesday, joining fellow guard Emmanouil Dimou. 

