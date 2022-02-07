(Kansas City) -- Kansas City men’s basketball standout Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and women's basketball star Naomie Alnatas have earned Summit League Player of the Week awards.
Nesbitt had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a game at Western Illinois, 19 points and 10 rebounds against St. Thomas and then poured in 26 points in their home game with WIU.
Alnatas, who earned the award for the second straight week, started the week with 22 points and six assists against Western Illinois before dropping 30 points against St. Thomas.
View the complete release from UMKC athletics linked here and here.