(Bedford) -- Lenox and Bedford square off in a battle of state-ranked squads Friday night on the KMA Video Stream when the KMA Sports State No. 4 Tigers travel to the No. 9 Bulldogs.
This year's showdown marks the third consecutive year both Taylor County squads head into the Back Forty Battle with 2-0 marks. Bedford is 2-0 after wins over Moravia and Murray by a combined 134-40.
"We've done some nice things," Bedford head coach Jeremy Nally tells KMA Sports. "But we've got some things to work on, if we want to get to where we want to be."
Bedford's most recent win was a 71-20 rout of Murray last week.
"I thought we started sluggish," Nally said. "The kids responded well. Once we adjusted, we did a pretty good job of playing football.:
The Bulldogs' high-powered offense has posted 865 yards in the first two games. Senior quarterback Conner Nally commands the offense. Nally has thrown for 174 yards and six touchdowns. He's also rushed for 177 yards and four scores.
"He's really matured as a quarterback," Coach Nally said. "You see growth with him every game. He has the capability of becoming a better passer. You'll see that as the season goes on."
Garrison Motsinger has rushed for a team-high 203 yards and four scores, while Silas Walston has 146 yards and two scores to his name. Motsinger, Walston, Cal Peterman and Brody King have been on the receiving end of Nally's touchdown passes.
Dalton Swartz paces the Bulldogs defense with 12.5 tackles, while Izaak Dukes has wreaked havoc with 11.5 tackles, 5.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss.
"We're getting eight hats to the ball," Coach Nally said. "The kids have bought into the defense. They're relentless. We don't like giving up points. We don't want anyone to score. We've taken pride in our defense. It's fun to watch."
Bedford's defense gets its stiffest test to date when it faces a Lenox (2-0) offense that has put up 113 points and 714 total yards in wins over Stanton-Essex and Fremont-Mills.
"Lenox is always well-coached," Coach Nally said. "It will come down to the fundamentals."
Lenox will likely have the most explosive player on the field: junior quarterback Gabe Funk. Funk has already accounted for 413 total yards and nine touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
"I think I'm like the rest of the state," Nally said. "We're trying to figure out how to cage him. If he gets outside, he can beat you with his legs. We're just hoping to contain him."
Bedford has an explosive offense of their own, though. Utilizing that is a must for the Bulldogs.
"The biggest (key) for us is execution and adjusting to their defensive fronts," Nally said. "It's all about how we respond. Are we going to be physical? Or are we going to let them dictate?"
Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox have the call of Lenox/Bedford on the KMA Video Stream Friday night.