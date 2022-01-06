(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team has not shied away from tough competition this year, and it has not stopped them from a 10-0 record and signature wins for Coach Paul Dwyer's squad.
The Lady Knights' most recent outing was a 34-24 win over D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on the road.
"Anytime you get a chance to play Falls City Sacred Heart, it's a measuring stick for where you are at," Dwyer said. "That was a huge win for us. We had to have a lot of girls make plays."
The defense was pivotal for the Elmwood-Murdock in the win containing Sacred Heart's all-state standout Erison Vonderschmidt.
"We wanted to make sure she didn't have any clean looks at the basket," Dwyer said. "I think she finished with five points. We wanted to do our best to keep them out of the paint and turn them into a jump-shooting team. We were able to do that."
The victory was the latest of many tough tests passed this season. They also have wins over Yutan, Lourdes Central Catholic, Louisville, Auburn, Malcolm, Syracuse, Falls City, Omaha Concordia and Logan View-Scribner/Snyder. Five of those nine teams have winning records.
"We build a schedule that plays anybody that will be a little bigger and better," Dwyer said. "We only play two Class D schools all year."
Their rigorous schedule brings many different styles and philosophies to prepare against, which Dwyer thinks could be advantageous to his team in the postseason.
"We are lucky to see different styles," he said. "We think that's the biggest advantage. We see teams that are up-tempo, bigger than us and trap. That will come to our advantage at the end of the year."
They hovered around .500 last year but reached the state tournament, but returned many pieces from that team, and the experience is showing.
Lexi Bacon leads the offense with 11.4 points per game and averages a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game.
"Everything runs through Lexi Bacon," Dwyer said. "She's had an outstanding start to the season. She guards the best player and is our best rebounder."
Brenna Schmidt -- a Kansas State volleyball commit -- contributes 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest, while Bailey Frahm is their distributor with 4.1 assists per game. The trio of seniors has set the tone for a successful season.
"Our senior leadership is outstanding," Dwyer said. "Their buy-in has been great. We tried to use our athleticism better than we have in the past. That's made a big difference."
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Lady Knights. They face defending state champion Weeping Water on Thursday, followed by back-to-back matchups with one-loss teams: North Central (Saturday) and Lincoln Lutheran (Tuesday).
They are proud of their big wins, but Coach Dwyer says his team's most important game is always the next one.
"The past is in the past," he said. "What's important now is that we keep getting better every day. We are looking for one percent improvement every day."
Check out the full interview with Coach Dwyer below.