(Avoca) -- AHSTW football is two wins away from another trip to Cedar Falls. The A No. 3 Vikings must get past a familiar foe to get closer.
AHSTW survived a first-round scare last week, shaking off an early deficit en route to a 46-21 win over Westwood.
"We were definitely tested in all aspects of the game," Coach GG Harris said. "You want to see that. The boys showed a lot of resilience and resolve. We made adjustments on the fly. We had a lot of guys step up and make plays. A lot of guys seized their opportunity."
The Vikings used a 60-yard touchdown from Kyle Sternberg to Brayden Lund at the end of the first half, and a fumble recovery returned for a score to ease the tension from their first-half woes.
"You got to have players make plays," Harris said. "It allowed us to slow the game down mentally. Once we settled in, things went our way. The game slowed down, and we were able to play fast."
Westwood's methodical approach kept AHSTW's offense on the sideline for most of the first half.
"We had three or four plays in the second quarter," Harris said. "I think teams are going to try to keep the ball out of our hands. Once we settled in and found ways to get our defense off the field, we sustained drives. That allowed us to do what we want to do."
Sternberg's thrilling touchdown connection to Lund was his 21st scoring toss of the year. All of those have come without throwing an interception.
"He's becoming more and more decisive," Coach Harris said. "It's easier said than done, but his decisiveness is becoming quicker, which is tougher for the defense."
Lund has been Sternberg's favorite target with 568 yards and six scores. Cole Scheffler has 485 yards and five scores, and Nick Denning has contributed 207 yards and six touchdowns.
Luke Sternberg has accounted for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns.
"They continue to progress and grow each week," Harris said. "It's not a fluke. These guys have bought in. That's been huge."
It's been a dream season for AHSTW. They hope it continues on Friday night against Southwest Valley.
The Vikings were a 28-0 winner in their September 9th meeting. Harris knows a physical team like Southwest Valley is not fun to face multiple times in a season.
"They're very physical and scrappy," Harris said. 'They get people uncomfortable on the offensive side. We know we're going to have our hands full. It's tough to beat a good team twice. We feel they've gotten a lot better. But at the same token, they've gotten a lot better, too. They're a lot like us. They want to hit you hard and often. We're prepared for that."
Southwest Valley's stellar rushing attack specializes in chewing clock and limiting the opposing team's possessions. Therefore, Harris feels his team must value each one on Friday.
"Gotta take care of the ball in postseason play," Harris said. "They can't have 10, 12 or 15-play drives against us. Coach (Anthony) Donahoo will play the field-position game to a tee. We know field position will be key, along with time of possession and taking care of the football."
Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne have the call on the KMAX-Stream Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Harris.