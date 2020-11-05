(Ashland) -- The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays are one win away from their first state semifinal trip since 2014.
The Bluejays opened the postseason with a stout 24-7 victory over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last week.
"I like the fact that we weren't really clean on offense, but I liked how we settled down defensively," Coach Ryan Thompson said. "I was really impressed with our team being able to clean up after the first quarter and doing what we did."
The Bluejays are 10-0 on the season and have been battle-tested. They handed Auburn their lone loss of the season and also hold regular-season wins over Wayne and Wahoo, who are both state qualifiers in Class C-2.
Their success has not come without adversity, though, as they were without quarterback Cale Jacobsen for part of the season because of injury. Coach Thompson attributes the way his team handled Jacobsen's injury as a shining moment on their stellar run.
"You could really tell what kinda team we thought we had," Thompson said. "As the season progressed, we just kept going."
While the offense has been led by Nebraska walk-on Matthew Schuster, the defense has been frugal this season, only allowing 13 points per game.
"The kids understand their role," Thompson said. "We just fly around to the ball. We do a great job of adjusting to the teams we are playing. We just pin our ears back and get to the ball. I think our kids thrive off keeping it simple and flying to the ball."
If Ashland-Greenwood is to keep their undefeated season alive, they will have to get past Adams Central.
The Patriots (8-2) have relied on running back Hyatt Collins, who has churned for 1,492 yards and 20 touchdowns.
"We are going to get ready for a very physical and aggressive team," Thompson said. "Obviously being one of eight teams left, they are going to be difficult and opportunistic. We are excited for the challenge. They've been one of the top teams in the state for the last few years, so we know we are going to get the best out of them."
Thompson feels the keys to victory for the Bluejays comes down to two things....overcoming adversity and controlling field position.
"We are going to have to withstand some adversity right away," Thompson said. "I have a feeling with both teams coming in pretty excited, something goofy could happen. I think in a game like this, the field position is going to be key. Not getting pinned deep and keeping drives alive."
Jesse Schraft will be in Ashland Friday night providing reports for KMA Sports. The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.