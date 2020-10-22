(Harlan) -- Harlan spent their week off focused on themselves and correcting any mistakes they’ve seen through the first seven weeks of the season.
Despite the spotless record, the KMAland 3A/4A No. 1 Cyclones (7-0) are still chasing that perfect game as they prepare for a 3A second round playoff matchup with Bondurant-Farrar (5-3).
“It was a different feel,” Coach Todd Bladt said of their week off. “We didn’t have an opponent to prepare for. We didn’t really look too far ahead, but now we’re just preparing this week like any other.”
Harlan has to feel pretty good about the way they enter the postseason. They constructed one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state and have wins over four teams with five wins or more.
“We got tested and anytime you get tested you’re going to have some peaks and valleys,” Bladt said. “We definitely had a valley at the beginning of the Glenwood game, but we had a big fourth quarter and had guys rise up and make plays. That’s indicative of a team that has drive and determination. They want it.”
The Cyclones defense has allowed no more than 14 points in their final five games while also relying on an explosive offense led by sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who earned the job in a two-way battle after an injury to presumed quarterback Joseph Fah.
“(Teagon) kind of separated himself in the (preseason) scrimmage,” Bladt said. “He made some big plays and had some really nice touch on the ball. We ended up going with him, and he’s never put us in a position to think otherwise.”
Kasperbauer has thrown for 1,618 yards and 17 touchdowns with Connor Frame (660 yards), Aidan Hall (518 yards) and Joey Moser (250 yards) combining to catch all of those touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Mason Griffith (385 yards), William Kenkel (282 yards) and Brenden Bartley (279 yards) have led the ground game that has gone for over 1,000 yards.
Bondurant-Farrar has played their best ball in the last half of the season, rallying for four wins in their last five. That includes a 14-7 win over ADM last Friday evening.
“They have some real talent,” Coach Bladt said. “Their running back is quite the hitter in there. Their quarterback throws a real nice out route and can lay it in there over the top.”
While their 14-7 win was of the low-scoring variety, they’ve also scored at least 39 points in their other four wins.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball in the playoffs,” Bladt said. “The temperature is going to be down a bit, so we need to limit turnovers and create some turnovers on defense. It’s kind of a broken record, but we need to get the ball out and make some plays on it in the air. If we can get our run game established that opens up the pass game, and we’re going to look to do that in this game.”
Matt Gubbels will have reports on Friday from Harlan when they Cyclones welcome Bondurant-Farrar. Hear those reports on AM 960 and FM 99.1 between 6:20 and midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bladt below.