(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s rise to one of the top teams in Class 1A has come behind pure dominance on both sides of the ball.
The KMA state No. 4 and KMAland No. 2 Knights (6-0 overall, 3-0 1A District 8) have outscored opponents by over 38 points per game this season.
“A lot of it is attention to detail,” Coach Ryan Steinkamp told KMA Sports. “We’ve been kind of focused on every game, one game at a time, one play at a time. The last couple weeks, we go back and watch film and get down to the nitty gritty on how we can improve. The kids are playing well and playing hard, but they’ve been very coachable and fixing everything that needs to be improved on.”
The offense has been both efficient and explosive with junior quarterback DJ Vonnahme throwing for 714 yards and 13 touchdowns against just one interception. He averages 19.3 yards per completion and has spread the ball around to seven different receivers that have between three and 14 receptions.
“(DJ) had a great offseason,” Steinkamp said. “He worked hard, and he worked with his receivers. They put the time in the summer, and it’s great to see it paying off. DJ is having a lot of confidence and different weapons to use as well. It doesn’t take just one person, so he’s able to spread the ball around.”
The running game has also averaged 7.4 yards per carry with senior Logan Sibenaller going for 436 yards on 53 carries and classmate Taye Vonnahme scoring eight touchdowns on 29 carries while averaging 9.3 yards per tote.
Defensively, senior William Healy leads the team with 10.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while junior Evan Adams has added 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in leading a defense with 50.0 tackles for loss.
“Evan is a big, strong kid,” Steinkamp said. “He is doing a great job of holding that side of the line down. Will is just an energy bunny. He is just go, go, go, and he throws his body around with great hustle. They both kind of complement each other pretty well.”
With six up and six down, the Knights now reach their most challenging portion of the schedule with a trip to Treynor this Friday followed up by a home battle with Underwood. With the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) falling to Underwood in Week 7, this Friday’s matchup represents a chance for Kuemper to at least ensure themselves of a district runner-up position.
“(Treynor) is very well-coached,” Steinkamp said. “Very athletic and have a big line. They play good football, and they have a rich tradition. They’re going to be ready to go. They came up here last year and took it from us. We’ve got to stay focused and take it one game at a time. This is a big one for us.”
As it pertains to the matchup within the matchup, Coach Steinkamp believes his team needs to keep it simple while focusing on the things that have made them 6-0 to this point.
“Taking care of the ball, taking what they give us,” he said. “They had a ton of home run plays (last year). They’re so well-coached and run a good offense that gets some chunk yardage. But we have to be able to have a bend a little but don’t break mentality.”
Watch the Treynor/Kuemper Catholic matchup on KMA’s Video Stream page on Friday night with Nick Stavas and Keith Christensen. Listen to the full interview with Coach Steinkemp below.