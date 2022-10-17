(Lenox) -- Lenox is undefeated and ready for what they hope is a deep postseason run in the Class 8-Player playoffs.
The KMA Sports No. 5 and KMAland No. 1 Tigers (8-0) finished out a flawless regular season with a dominant 28-2 win over Fremont-Mills this past Friday.
“We obviously feel very good about the district title,” Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini told KMA Sports. “It’s something we’ve been looking forward to all year. We really just wanted to improve each week and saw everything come together. About midway through the season, a lot of things started to click.”
Lenox averaged nearly 60 points per game and gave up just over 20 on average, ranking among the top 12 in both categories.
“We had to battle back against East Mills and Bedford,” Nardini said of the season, “but after that we started to get into our groove and our kids started believing. We’ve had a bunch of people step up, and we feel really good where we’re at.”
The Lenox offensive success has largely been on the ground, as they’ve rushed for over 2,000 yards and 48 touchdowns on the year. That’s led by senior Isaac Grundman, who broke the school-record for career rushing yards while averaging 9.6 yards per tote this season. Grundman is just 48 yards from 1,000 and has 23 touchdowns on the ground.
Fellow senior Keigan Kitzman has 561 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, and sophomore quarterback Gabe Funk continued his success in his second year of starting with 495 yards passing, 289 yards rushing and 15 offensive touchdowns. All of that success has come behind a new-look offensive line.
“We had to replace some seniors that were very pivotal to what we’ve done in the past and our success,” Nardini said. “We returned a handful of kids, and we talked to them early in the spring. We needed to make sure we were focused and driven over the summer. We had a change up on the offensive line, and (Xavier Adamson) has been a big surprise, moving him to center from fullback. It started working, and the three (offensive linemen) started to really come together.”
The defense has 88.0 tackles for loss in their eight games this season, led by 26.5 from Kitzman. Junior Dalton Kitzman (12.0 TFL) and seniors Trayce Miller and Jake Cox (9.0 TFL each) have been key parts of that success. Another senior, Samson Adams, has a team-best four interceptions.
“Having these guys here to weather the storms a little bit, knowing that we can battle in these tough games (is key),” Nardini said. “Playing in some big games and getting kids more experience has been big. Our leaders and captains have the experience from last year, and it’s been good experience for them. They have to take that mentality with them into the rest (of the season). I feel really good about our leaders. They know what’s at stake here, and what we need going forward.”
Lenox opens the 8-Player state playoffs on Friday night at home against Colo-Nesco (4-4) — the No. 4 seed from 8-Player District 4. The Royals are plenty tested with games against four teams that have won at least six games this season.
“They’ve seen some quality opponents,” Nardini said. “They’ve seen some different things come at them and seen some tough tests. I’ve watched a little bit of film, and they play hard. They play physical and fast football, and we’ve got to make sure we’re on our toes and ready to go. Everybody is going to be a quality opponent at this point in the season, and we need to bring our best.”
Colo-Nesco touts a senior quarterback in Spencer Hansen, who has 823 yards and nine touchdowns passing. His top target is fellow senior Nolan Smith, who has 331 yards and three receiving scores on 21 receptions. Sophomore Breckin Clatt has also been a key offensive performer with 864 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns.
Junior Trenton Beard (78.5 tackles) and Clatt (69.0) lead the Royals defense in tackles while junior Lucas Frohwein leads the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. Clatt also leads Colo-Nesco with four of their five interceptions on the season.
“”We need to clean up the mistakes we had last week,” Nardini said. “We played very well against (Fremont-Mills), but there are some things we need to work on and still get better. We need to be proud of the accomplishment of winning the district and running the table, but stay hungry. We have other goals we’re going after, and we’re going to take it one week at a time. We have to make sure we have a good week of preparation and are ready to go and locked in every time we step on the field.”
Jesse Cox will provide repots from Lenox/Colo-Nesco on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA’s coverage of Friday night airs on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Nardini below.