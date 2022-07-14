(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia softball appears in their sixth state tournament in school history on Tuesday afternoon when they meet Wilton in a 2A state quarterfinal.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” Coach Rick McHugh told KMA Sports. “Where they’re at, what they’ve done. We had a tough region along with our normal season within our conference. It’s a big accomplishment, and the girls feel pretty good going into next week.”
The Panthers carry a perfect 28-0 record into Fort Dodge next week. It’s a feat that the Lo-Ma team didn’t necessarily set out to do, but as the season went along there was some mind paid to that flawless mark.
“As it goes on, you kind of forget about the record,” Coach McHugh said. “You just keep playing because you’re trying to win the conference. Saturdays would come around, and we would have some tournaments against some different teams and play some different players. We kept looking over and one number was continuing to rise and the other was staying the same.
“I think we started looking at each other like we have something here. The girls every once in awhile would bring it up, not even realizing it until the end, and then they were like, ‘We’ve got to do this.’”
There are plenty of reasons for the team’s success throughout the course of the year, but the major improvements from Abby Hiatt in the circle and from the offense standout at first glance.
Hiatt, a sophomore, has thrown 151 innings this season, struck out 223 and walked just 62 while pitching to a 1.11 ERA, improving on all of those numbers from her freshman season.
“I knew that when I went to a couple of her pitching practices with her (she was improved),” McHugh said. “I saw her throwing and what (her pitching coach) was doing for her. Her control came, and she was hitting her spots. She knew where the different pitches she was throwing were going. She is really dialed in and knows what she wants to do.”
The offense is plenty deep with seven players — seniors Erikah Rife, Amelia Evans and Samantha Yoder, juniors Macanna Guritz and Kattie Troxel and sophomores Marki Bertelsen and Brooke Johnsen — posting at least 21 hits this season. Hiatt and junior Greylan Hornbeck are also near that number.
“We got them out of the pitching machine mode,” McHugh said of the offense. “We got more into live pitching, and I think that has really helped a lot. We’re not throwing hard pitches at these girls every night, but it’s just seeing it from the hand is the key. We’re asking them to focus in on that, and it’s really transitioned over.”
The third-seeded Panthers will meet No. 6 seed Wilton (26-6) at 1:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1 on Tuesday.
“I thought it was a good draw,” McHugh said. “We were pleased with what we ended up with. We’re working on getting some information on them, but for me it’s kind of an old school theory that they haven’t seen us, we haven’t seen them. It’s kind of like, we’ll adjust as the game goes on. Sometimes too much information can be bad. It’s kind of nice going in there and taking it as it goes and as the game plays out.”
Listen to much more with McHugh from Thursday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.