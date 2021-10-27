(Nebraska City) -- Undefeated Lourdes Central Catholic is preparing for another postseason home football game on Friday evening.
The Knights (9-0) rolled to a 57-14 opening-round win over Thayer Central last Thursday and grabbed the No. 2 overall seed in the re-seeded Class D1 playoff bracket.
“I really think our defense executed very well in the first half,” Lourdes Central Catholic coach Jon Borer said. “They were a good football team with a really good running back. I said all season we don’t have a ton of size on our defensive front, but those kids are hard to block and work extremely hard.”
Borer says his team was extremely efficient on offense and even got some big plays on special teams in the win.
“Offensively, we were able to execute,” he added. “We had some short fields because our defense played so well. Joe (Kearney) had a nice punt return, Aidan Aldana had an interception for a touchdown. We had some short fields, were efficient and got done what we needed to do.”
The win for the Knights was their ninth this season by at least 17 points and their eighth by at least 37. It’s been a dominant year that has Coach Borer’s team in prime position to make history.
“We try to celebrate our successes as we go along,” Borer said. “This is the first undefeated regular season since 2006 and the first 9-0 since 2006. We try to celebrate those things and notice them, but we always remember that we’re not done yet. We want to keep working and keep moving forward. Every single time we step on the field, we want to be better than we were they day before. That’s the attitude these kids have taken a hold of.”
Lourdes will now turn their attention to an afternoon matchup with Sutherland (6-3). The Sailors are on a six-game win streak, including their opening round 52-22 win over Hi-Line.
“Sutherland is a good football team,” Borer said. “They lost their first three and seem to have really put some things together. They want to run the football. They run some option, some toss, some power. They’re simple, but they do it very, very well.”
Sutherland actually avenged a loss to Hi-Line from the third week of the season to advance into their 4:30 meeting with the Knights.
“They will be a challenge for us,” Borer added. “They’re very physical up front. We have to tackle well and be an assignment-driven football team. Much like we haven’t seen a team that plays as physical as they do offensively, they haven’t seen a team that spreads it out as much as we do. I think it’s going to be a good football game, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Kirt Manion will have a full rundown from the Lourdes/Sutherland matchup on Friday evening. Listen for the complete coverage from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the complete interview with Coach Borer below.