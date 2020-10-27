(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Mary's will look to continue their maiden 8-Man season when they host Fremont-Mills in a postseason contest on the KMAX-Stream Friday night.
"We are extremely excited to be where we are at right now," Coach Derek Wharton said. "I think any team that has an opportunity to play another football game is excited to be here."
One year ago, the Blue Devils barely had enough players to field a Class A team. They moved down to 8-Man and it was the perfect storm, combining the transition with the mass of talent they had returning in the skill positions, which had led them to an undefeated season to this point.
Wharton attributes their successes this season to the hard work of the seniors, who were sophomores when he inherited the program.
"We've got great kids," he said.
The Blue Devils' most recent victory came in a 65-28 triumph over Collins-Maxwell in the second round.
The victory came after a rare bye week for the Blue Devils, so there was some concern for Coach Wharton leading into the contest, but he was pleased with how his team performed.
"Our kids were ready to play," he said. "You never know how you're going to respond with a two-week layoff, but our kids were ready to play and executed Friday night."
The defense flexed its muscle Friday night with three turnovers while the offense did its usual thing with six touchdowns, paced by another superb performance from senior quarterback Jack Franey.
Franey has now thrown for 1,756 yards and 37 touchdowns to only one interception.
"He's just a tremendous quarterback," Wharton said of Franey. "He makes good decisions and takes care of the football. He's a student of the game and a coach on the field. I am excited about what he's been able to accomplish up to this point."
While the Blue Devils are an upstart in Class 8-Man, their opponent -- Fremont-Mills -- is a perennial championship contender.
"When you think about a program you would want to emulate and follow, it would be Fremont-Mills," Wharton said. "Coach (Jeremy) Christiansen has done a tremendous job down there. Every year, they are mentioned as a team that is a state championship contender. They are a very physical football team and execute really well."
The Knights have a balanced offense, led by quarterback Jake Malcom and running back Seth Malcom, a Nebraska commit.
"It's a huge challenge," Wharton said. "They run the football very well, but they also throw the ball well. They're very athletic. They know what they want to do and how they want to do it."
Defensively, F-M is riding high following a strong second-half showing against Woodbine, allowing only 26 points against the Tigers, who had averaged 91 per game in their previous two games.
Coach Wharton feels his team's biggest key will be avoiding turnovers, which they've done a good job of so far this season.
"They've been able to take the ball away from their opponents," Wharton said. "We are going to have to take care of the football, execute our game and play our style."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will have the call in Martensdale Friday evening on the KMAX-Stream. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at around 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Wharton can be heard below.