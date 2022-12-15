(Garden Grove) -- Mormon Trail boys basketball has passed every test on its way to 5-0, but its toughest challenge awaits them Thursday night.
The Saints have navigated through the ups and downs of their first five games to register wins over Southeast Warren, Diagonal, Twin Cedars, Mercer (MO) and Seymour.
The wins have piled up, but Coach Aaron Parmer still feels his team has yet to play a complete game.
"We can play pretty good basketball for about three quarters it seems like," he said. "We haven't put a full game together yet. We're playing pretty well, but we're still trying to knock the rust off."
The Saints average 63 points per game and shoot at a 39.5% clip.
"We like to get up and down the floor," Parmer said. "If we can outrun them, that's when we're the best. We've ran up and down the floor pretty well.
Seniors Gavin Dixson (17.4 PPG), Fulton Flesher (12.0 PPG) and Triton Gwinn (10.8 PPG) lead the offense.
Dixson (8.8 RPG), Gwinn (6.4 RPG) and Flesher (5.6 RPG) also lead Mormon Trail's rebounding efforts.
Dixson and Gwinn are multi-year starters for the Saints, while Flesher has seen an increased role this season.
"He's been outshadowed over the years, but he's playing well," Parmer said. "We don't have to worry about rebounds when he's in the game. He cleans up."
Logan Evans (6.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.8 SPG) and Ty Hysell (6.4 PPG, 5.0 APG, 2.8 SPG, 3.6 RPG) complete the lineup for Mormon Trail.
The Saints have struggled from beyond the arc, converting only 11 of their 65 3-point attempts (16.9%). That might be concerning for some coaches, but not Parmer.
"We don't have any plays set up for a 3-point shot," Parmer said. "I've got a bunch of scorers, but I don't know if I have any pure shooters. The 3-point deal doesn't matter to me."
Mormon Trail has hung its hat on defense in the first five games. The Saints average 37.8 rebounds, 13.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while holding opponents to 36.8 points per game.
"We're limiting them to one shot," Parmer said. "If we have a hand in their face and don't give them an easy look, that limits their percentages. That's our goal."
The Saints like their progression through the first five games, but it's a long season.
"Continue to get better every day," Parmer said. "Win, lose or draw, as long as we're getting better every day...that looks good towards the end of the season. You don't want to peak too early."
Mormon Trail gets to gauge itself over the next three games. They face an undefeated Central Decatur team on Thursday, followed by bouts with Martensdale-St. Marys (Monday) and Murray (Tuesday) before Christmas.
"I'm guessing (Central Decatur) is the toughest game we have played so far," Parmer said. "Martensdale is a younger team, but a very good program, and Murray looks good this year. It's three tough games before Christmas break. We're looking forward to the challenge."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Parmer.