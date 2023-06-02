(Murray) -- The Murray softball team has found different ways to rattle off five wins to start the 2023 season.
The Mustangs have wins over Moravia, Orient-Macksburg, Seymour, Lamoni and Lenox. The Moravia, Seymour and Lenox wins were high-scoring battles while the victories over Orient-Macksburg and Lamoni came in 2-1 and 1-0 contests.
"We've had some close games," Murray head coach Tessa Otto said. "The girls have battled through and came out on top. I'm proud of them for stepping up in some tough situations. It's been a tough and close start to the season, but it's great to be 5-0."
The Mustangs returned all but four contributors from a team that went 20-7 last year. The new faces in the lineup have stepped in nicely, according to Otto.
"I knew we'd be starting over in some positions," Otto said. "We filled some of the key positions such as shortstop and catcher. They've all stepped up and taken charge."
Murray's offense hit .329 in the first five games. Freshman Keirsten Klein leads the charge with a .529 average and five RBI. Jalie Baumfalk (.412), Teryn Shields (.389), Kassy Saucedo (.357), Karina Romero (.312), Presley VanWinkle (.278), Cejay Kent (.267), Megan Henrichs (.222) and Jayda Chew (.211) also contribute to the lineup.
"We have a lot of young girls stepping up to the plate," Otto said. "We're making sure we swing at the right pitches. They're continuing to learn, getting runners on base and moving them around."
The Mustangs have stolen 21 bases in 21 attempts, led by six from Baumfalk and three from Romero.
Van Winkle has been Murray's ace. She has a 1.46 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 innings.
"She's staying focused," Otto said. "That's the biggest thing that's impressed me. It's about who gives in first and she's stepped up to that challenge."
Van Winkle's defense has backed her up this season. That area has been a pleasant surprise to Coach Otto.
"That was the area what I wanted to work on coming into the year," she said. "We had so many young athletes without experience. They're continuing to grow in that area."
Murray holds its annual home tournament this weekend. They will face East Union and Lamoni on Friday and Central Decatur on Saturday. The Mustangs have a busy week next week with bouts against Mount Ayr (Monday), Mormon Trail (Tuesday), 1A No. 1 Southeast Warren (Wednesday), Moulton-Udell (Thursday) and a doubleheader with defending 1A state champion Twin Cedars (Friday).
"We've got a tough week," Otto said. "These close games are going to help us as we battle for the conference title. We'll keep working and playing all seven innings. That's our battle right now."
Hear the full interview with Coach Otto below.