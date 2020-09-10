(Rosendale) -- North Andrew has passed their first two tests of the season. Their hardest test of the week awaits them Friday night when they face Pattonsburg.
The Cardinals enter Week 3 at 2-0 after victories over King City and Bishop LeBlond. However, the success has not been without some adversity.
"We are feeling pretty good about things," Coach Dwyane Williams said. "We came out of Week 1 pretty banged up. We had some bumps and bruises coming out of that. We had a couple of guys that didn't play against LeBlond. But they're back and ready to go. Taking on Pattonsburg, you want everybody healthy."
The Cardinals are traditionally known for a stellar ground attack, but they've spread it out some this year, too, paced by quarterback Carson Thomas.
Thomas -- a junior -- has thrown 230 yards and two scores on 15 attempts through two games.
"He's done such an outstanding job," Williams said. "He's not afraid to let the ball go and we like that because we run the ball so much that we are not afraid to take some over-the-top-chances."
Thomas has converted to quarterback after playing some fullback last season, so it's fitting he currently leads the team in rushing with 264 yards and five scores on 29 totes.
"He makes good reads in the run game for us," Williams said. "He watches as much film as any coach and that really helps him. He understands what the defenses are trying to do."
Thomas' mobility was evident in the Cardinals' 60-20 victory over Bishop LeBlond, where he rushed 127 yards and two touchdowns.
"We knew LeBlond was going to have a good plan for our option game," Williams said. "That first quarter, we were a little slow going because they had a really good plan, we made two or three adjustments, Carson picked up on them and we were off and running. It's as much mental for him as it is physical."
Sophomore Hayden Ecker was also a major part of their rushing attack last week, posting 134 yards and three scores on 12 carries.
"We kinda joked that maybe last week was his coming-out party," Williams said. "He was an all-conference selection as a freshman, but he didn't have a monster game, he had one last week against LeBlond."
Ecker also made his presence known on defense with two interceptions.
The Cardinals find themselves ranked No. 7 in the latest Missouri 8-Man Media Poll. This week, they will face No. 4 ranked Pattonsburg in what promises to be a contrast of styles.
The Panthers traditionally boast one of Missouri's most potent passing attacks. That's once again the case this year as junior Zane Reed has assumed the quarterback position once filled by the historically prolific Steven Wilhite, who graduated. Reed has thrown for 770 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two starts.
"He's extremely athletic," Williams said of Reed. "He's throwing the ball well, he's got outstanding receivers. They're definitely a matchup issue."
Reed's ability to make plays with his legs adds to the issue at hand for the Cardinals' defense. The junior signal-caller has churned for three touchdowns this season.
"He will take off and run," Williams said. "If he doesn't like what he sees, he will put the ball down and take off with it, so that just puts more pressure on our defense."
Williams admits that completely stopping an offense as potent as Pattonsburg is wishful thinking.
"Our hope is like everyone's hope is, you disrupt them enough to slow them down a few times," Williams said. "They do such a good job at being diverse, getting you out of position and creating matchups that are always in their favor."
So, what does Coach Williams view as the biggest keys for his defense Friday?
"Tackling," he said, "If we don't tackle well, it will be a long night. For us to be successful, we've got to tackle and find a way to get some pressure on him (Reed) while keeping him in the pocket and not letting him get outside."
When the Cardinals have the pigskin Friday, they hope to keep Pattonsburg's offense waiting, which they struggled with at times last year in their 68-62 loss to the Panthers.
"If they don't have the ball, they can't score," Williams said. "That's one thing we took away from last season's game. We scored too quick and that wasn't part of our game plan. We felt like if some of those scores we had taken a little longer, it might have been able to change the flow of the game a little bit."
Morgan Guyer will be in Pattonsburg Friday providing updates as part of KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight.
The complete interview with Coach Williams can be heard below.