(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth football kept rolling along on Friday evening with a dominant 55-0 rout of Crete.
The district-opening win moved the Blue Devils to 5-0 overall and even surprised their head coach, Bob Dzuris.
“No offense to Crete,” Dzuris said. “We expected a much different and tougher game. We got an early lead, we blocked a punt and then it just snowballed.”
The No. 3 ranked Blue Devils have now outscored their five opponents this season by a combined 227 to 38. Much of that success has come behind their powerful running game, led by the most recent AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, Christian Meneses.
Meneses had another 156 yards and five touchdowns on just 16 carries, moving his season totals to 1,180 yards and 21 touchdowns on 111 totes. That’s 10.6 yards per carry, and there’s plenty of credit to go around, including to a veteran offensive line.
“Senior left tackle Austin Sohl is the first that comes to mind,” Dzuris said. “He looks the part at 6-4, 295. Not only has he always been a smart and coachable player, he likes to finish things now. He loves to have players end up on the ground. We can do a lot of things with him.”
Senior guards Ben Yoder and Iyan Martin-Morrison are both over 300 pounds on the inside, and senior center Evan Miller is termed “the small guy of the group” by Coach Dzuris. Sophomore right tackle Dylan Eby brings some nastiness to the front five.
“We’re well suited up front to fight the guys we see,” Dzuris said. “Those guys along with our super backs and tight ends really do a great job of setting the table for Christian.”
The next test for Plattsmouth is another district foe in perennially successful Norris (2-3, 0-1). The Titans handed the Blue Devils their first loss of the season a year ago in a tight 29-26 battle. This year’s team, according to Dzuris, has been a “little bit up and down.”
“They lost some ponies,” he said. “They lost James Carnie – a Division I tight end – and some other receivers that were 6-foot-3. Just guys that were so big and so agile and big targets.”
Dzuris says, though, that they still have senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann, who directed the Titans into the state quarterfinals a year ago.
“He’s dynamic,” Dzuris noted. “Last year, he was my vote for the best quarterback in Class B. He has to put a little more weight on his back this year, which happens once in a while with graduation. He’s still a dynamic playmaker and can still keep plays alive with his feet and find receivers. That’s always dangerous.”
Norris has picked up dominant wins over Elkhorn North and Roncalli Catholic, but they’ve played their typically difficult schedule and dropped games to Elkhorn, Bennington and Beatrice – teams with a combined record of 15-0.
When it comes to Plattsmouth, Coach Dzuris says they will continue to do the things that they do well on offense and continue to rely on the top-ranked defense in Class B.
“It’s pretty much as usual,” he said. “Number one, it’s have our offense take control of the game. Number two, it’s continue to have the defense set the tone. We’re going to be tested more, but we’ve gone from playing run teams to passing teams to option teams. Our guys were up to the task.
“Not only do we run and hit, our guys are smart. They understand where we need them to be. We have great eye discipline, and they’ve done a great job.”
Adam Kiesel will be in Firth at Norris High School on Friday, providing reports from this Class B District 3 matchup. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Dzuris linked below.