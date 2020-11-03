(Sterling) -- The Sterling Jets will look to continue their undefeated season Friday when they face Red Cloud in a Nebraska Class D-6 state quarterfinal.
The Jets advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant 54-6 victory over Southwest Friday evening.
"We were able to establish our physical brand of football," Coach Brent Heusman said. "We've preached that to our team."
The Jets scored on their opening play of the game and posted 35 points in the first quarter.
"From the opening kickoff, we were able to establish our physicality," Heusman said. "Our team speed is our number one aspect. More often than not, we probably have the team speed."
Sam Boldt and Derek Buss have been the workhorses for a Sterling offense that is averaging 59 points per game.
This year marks the Jets' third year as a six-man program, they've seen gradual improvements over the past three seasons thanks to the maturation of many of their players, so the successes of this season is not a surprise to Coach Heusman.
"We knew there would be some growing pains," he said. "We've got the hang of it now. We knew this was going to be our top year. This was the year we were pointing to."
The Jets have three seniors on their roster -- Boldt, Buss and lineman Kaleb Masur. All three seniors have been vital for them this season.
"They are our go-to guys," Heusman said. "They've been great leaders all year long."
Sterling enters the state quarterfinals as one of four remaining unbeaten teams in D-6. If they are to reach the semifinals, they will have to dethrone another unbeaten squad in Red Cloud.
The Warriors reached the state quarterfinals with a 50-36 victory over Dorchester. Red Cloud has relied on a run-heavy offense this season, led by junior Carson McCleary, who has churned for 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns. In preparation, Coach Heusman sees many similarities between the Warriors and his team.
"They are a mirror image of us," Heusman said. "They have pretty good size and some backs with good speed. They are pretty diversified on offense. It's kinda like looking in a mirror."
While the Jets will be "looking in a mirror", they will look to contain Red Cloud the way their opponents have tried to contain them.
"They really want to spread stuff," Heusman said. "They definitely match us size for size. That's one advantage we've had, but we won't have that Friday night."
Coach Heusman is hopeful his team can win the trenches, which will in turn lead to a win on the scoreboard.
"It will be kinda a battle of the trenches," he said. "I know you don't hear that much in six-man, but that's what it will come down to."
Matt Hays will be in Sterling Friday night with updates, which can be heard on the Scoreboard Show Friday night from 9:30 until 11. The complete interview with Coach Heusman can be heard below.