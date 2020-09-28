(Underwood) -- The Underwood football team is getting set for its toughest test of the season.
The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 1 Eagles (5-0) are set to take on Radio Iowa No. 1 OABCIG Friday night. The Falcons are the defending state champions in Class 2A and have made the drop to 1A this year without missing a beat.
Underwood hasn’t missed a beat either, winning their first five games by an average score of 45-4. The Eagles are coming off a win last week over East Sac County 50-7 in a game Coach Nate Mechaelsen says his team played a little sloppy.
"I thought we competed really well," said Mechaelsen. "Overall, we were kind of sloppy, especially defensively giving up seven early. But, we locked in and made some adjustments after that and cleaned things up. Offensively, we were clicking most of the night. Alex (Ravlin) played really well. That was kind of a breakout game for him. Overall, I liked the way we competed, we just have to clean some things up."
Sophomore Quarterback Alex Ravlin has continued to grow throughout the season in his first year at the helm of the offense, taking over for his brother Nick. Alex scored six touchdowns in the win last week, racking up 232 yards through the air and 162 yards on the ground.
"He just continues to get confidence," said Mechaelsen. "He's a confident kid, I just think the more reps he gets, the better he is going to be and I think we are seeing that. He's improving every week. He brings an added dimension to our team. Not that Nick couldn't run, but we didn't ask him to do it a lot. Alex is a really good athlete and has some good speed. He adds a little bit of a running dimension to our team from the quarterback position."
Looking ahead to OABCIG, the Eagles will be tasked with slowing down Iowa commit Cooper DeJean. DeJean leads Class 1A with 1,460 passing yards and has scored 24 total touchdowns this year.
"They've really built a nice team around him," said Mechaelsen. "They really do some things to complement what he can do well. They spread it out and let him play in space and let some of those quick and fast receivers play in space. When they're in space, they are really, really hard to tackle. They do a good job of scheming to what they do well."
In total, the Falcons have had nine different receivers catch passes this year. Mechaelsen says his defense will have to find a way to slow down the spread attack.
"We're going to have to tackle well, especially in space," said Mechaelsen. "We're going to have to be good in the backend. If he does get outside of the pocket, they do a real good job of the scramble drill where receivers move to the ball really well and break off some of those routes when he's got pressure."
Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks will have play-by-play of the game Friday night on the KMAX-Stream 1. You can hear the full interview with Mechaelsen below.