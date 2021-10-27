(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water has been near flawless in their first nine contests. Now they prepare for their toughest test to date when they face Cross County in the Class D-1 playoffs.
The Indians stayed unbeaten last week with a 48-28 victory over Wisner-Pilger to open the postseason.
"We finally got our feet under us in the second quarter," said head coach Mitchell Shepherd. "We had a few mental errors that put us behind offensively. Once we ironed those out, we got back on track."
The win came from another stellar performance from quarterback Hunter Mortimer, who accounted for 133 passing yards, 200 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. Mortimer has 2,327 total yards and 38 scores on the season.
"He's a good leader," Shepherd said. "He does the little things right and does things the way you're supposed to. He's just a tough matchup."
Aside from Mortimer, Keegan McDonald, Ethan Essary, Sayler Rhodes and Hayden Nash have made plays for the Indians' offense.
"I think our skill spots have the potential to make big plays when needed," Shepherd said. "That has helped our overall offense."
The Indians are ranked No. 7 in the Omaha-World Herald's D-1 poll, but have tried to drown out the noise of a perfect season.
"We've talked all year about going 1-0," Shepherd said. "They have an understanding of what we do and how we do things. Our practices have gotten substantially better over the year.”
Their next chance to go 1-0 comes this Friday when they face Cross County. The Cougars are 8-1 behind a single-wing offense that has rushed for 2,724 yards and 55 touchdowns. The two-headed monster of Haiden Hild and Ashton Seim have over 800 yards apiece to lead Cross County's vaunted rushing attack.
"They're a load," Shepherd said. "You know what they're going to do but you've got to be disciplined to stop it. They have athletes all over the place, so they can put whoever they want in the backfield, and that presents some challenges."
When Weeping Water has the ball, Shepherd hopes his team can sustain drives.
"We need to stay on the field," he said, "and make sure we score on those drives. Hopefully, that will get them out of their game plan. Avoiding things that will put us behind the chains is also going to be key."
Jesse Schraft will be in Weeping Water on Friday night with reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the postseason coverage on KMA 960 and FM-99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.