(Weeping Water) -- Undefeated Weeping Water opens the Class D-1 state playoffs on Thursday.
The Indians (8-0) make their 14th state appearance and second in a row after a deep run a year ago. This time they enter with the No. 3 seed and a matchup against 14th-seeded Wisner-Pilger (4-4).
“You’ve got to have a little luck (to go undefeated),” first-year head coach Mitchell Shepherd told KMA Sports. “You’ve got to be able to respond to adversity, and that’s one of the big things we talked about. Whenever there were some big moments in games, we seemed to rise to the occasion and make some plays.”
Shepherd has stated multiple times he wasn’t trying to reinvent the wheel for a Weeping Water program already in good shape after a pair of playoff victories in 2020.
“They were good in the previous several years,” Shepherd said. “You could tell there was some talent to compete in every game. That was what we were looking to do was to compete every game, and we’ve been able to do that.”
Quarterback Hunter Mortimer has had another big season in his senior year, throwing for 702 yards, rushing for 1,292 more and accounting for 32 total touchdowns.
“Number one, he’s a competitor,” Shepherd said. “He competes his tail off, and he’s always going to give his best out there. He’s a leader and kids follow him. It helps he’s a really good athlete. He runs angry. He’s just a heck of a football player.”
Mortimer has had plenty of help along the way with Keegan McDonald rushing for 804 yards and 12 scores and top receiver Ethan Essary grabbing 17 receptions for 373 yards and seven touchdowns of his own.
Mortimer has also been the leader on defense with 92 total tackles while Sayler Rhodes has 57 tackles and Essary has posted 53 to go with a team-best five interceptions.
With all of that on their side, Coach Shepherd’s team will run up against a Wisner-Pilger team that is used to playing against playoff teams. All four of the Gators’ losses were to teams qualified for the playoffs.
“We’re going to have our hands full with them,” Shepherd said. “They’ve got a pretty dynamic quarterback. He’s really shifty and is pretty comparable to the guy we saw at Palmyra.”
As with any important game against a tough opponent, Coach Shepherd says the game will be won or lost up front.
“We need to control the line of scrimmage,” he said. “That’s always going to be a big key to any game, but I thought last week we really started to impose our will a little bit. I thought we ran some of our stuff up front pretty well, and we need to keep enhancing that.”
The Wisner-Pilger/Weeping Water game is slated for a 7:00 kickoff on Thursday evening. Hear the full interview with Coach Shepherd below.