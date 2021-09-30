(Weeping Water) -- Undefeated Weeping Water faces another stern test on Friday when they meet Elmwood-Murdock in a district matchup.
The D-1 No. 10 ranked Indians (5-0 overall, 2-0 Class D1 District 1) travel to Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0).
“They get after it,” Weeping Water coach Mitchell Shepherd told KMA Sports. “I think that’s the one thing you notice right away. It’s how physical they are, and how they get off the ball.”
The Knights are led by star junior running back Cade Hosier, who has 1,052 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in just four games.
“(Hosier) has some speed,” Shepherd said. “You’ve got to tackle. You can’t let him slip out. If you can’t get him down right away and you’re not rallying to the ball he’s going to hurt you.”
When it comes to dealing with Hosier, who is averaging 10.5 yards per carry, Coach Shepherd says it comes down to “disrupting their scheme.”
“That’s no secret,” Shepherd said. “We want to do that every single week. If we can do those things, I think we’ll have a shot to be in the game.”
On the Weeping Water side, the Indians have their own dominant run game, although it’s been a bit more balanced. Senior quarterback Hunter Mortimer has 665 yards rushing and nine touchdowns to go with 431 yards passing and eight other scores. Junior Keegan McDonald has added 602 yards and eight scores on the ground while junior Ethan Essary (204 yards, 3 TD) and sophomore Sayler Rhodes (134 yards, 4 TD) have been the top receivers.
“We’re getting better and getting closer,” Shepherd said. “We still need to avoid some mental lapses at times. That’s what really hurts us every once in a while. We have a mental lapse or a breakdown, but I think our kids’ focus has been a lot better on their keys and their assignments.”
Mortimer has also been a star on the Weeping Water defense, ranking atop the team with 53 total tackles. Essary has also been disruptive in the secondary with three interceptions and six passes defenses.
“(Mortimer) is a consummate leader,” Shepherd added. “He leads both vocally and by example. Carter Mogensen has stepped up his play and really improved. Our sophomores have taken big strides, and that’s really helped. We play quite a few sophomores, and Brayden Harms is really starting to show up at the defensive end spot.”
For the Indians to keep their undefeated streak alive, they will need more of the same from the same guys this Friday evening.
“(Elmwood-Murdock has) played some good competition, and they’re ready,” Shepherd said. “I think if we can get off to a good start and avoid some mental breakdowns, I feel like we will have a good opportunity to be in the game.
Jesse Schraft will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to all of the week six coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the full interview with Coach Shepherd linked below.