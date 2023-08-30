(Waverly) -- Underwood graduate Joey Anderson played a role in Wartburg's stellar season last year.
Anderson hopes even better things come in his sophomore season. Anderson and his teammates open the year on Saturday when they host Monmouth College.
Anderson and his teammates have been hard at work preparing for what they hope is a memorable year.
"You can't slow down in this sport," he said. "You have to keep pushing yourself. Anything can happen on the field, so you have to stay hungry and keep fighting."
The Knights compiled a 13-1 record last year and reached the Division III semifinals. Anderson played in nine games. He had 41 carries, tallied 226 yards and scored three touchdowns.
"You can't really get much better than that in your first year," Anderson said. "Last year gives me the confidence that I've done this before. The standard is high, so the nerves will always stick with me because I want to do my job 100 percent."
Once the star running back for Underwood, Anderson was part of a talented backfield last year with All-American Hunter Clasen and former Western Dubuque star Ben Bryant.
Learning from those two and adjusting to the college game has made Anderson a much better football player.
"When you go through high school, you feel like you're on top of the world," Anderson said. "You get to college, and you're like, 'Wow. I'm still really learning this sport.' I feel like I'm a lot better than what I was."
The end to Wartburg's season undoubtedly serves as a motivator in 2023.
"We were so close," Anderson said. "There's nothing we want more than to get further. We just have to do what we did last year but better."
Hear the full interview with Anderson below.