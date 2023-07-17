(Underwood) -- Underwood baseball makes a third state tournament appearance this week, and with an anybody’s-game feel to the 2A field, they’re looking to do some damage.
The Eagles (23-3) won 20 of their final 21 games to clinch their third state tournament, joining the 2014 and 2019 teams.
"We're really young and people were sort of overlooking us at the beginning of the season because of that," said junior Mason Boothby. "Our younger guys have really stepped up, and we only have four juniors and no seniors. It feels good having a young team knowing we can all come back next year."
For now, Underwood will focus on this year. With losses by the No. 1 and No. 2 teams and only three ranked teams remaining in the 2A field, the fifth-ranked Eagles are the No. 2 seed. They will meet Williamsburg Tuesday night at 7:00.
“They're buying into what we're preaching,” Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We tell them they're not going to get a hit every time. Just put the ball in play and good things can happen."
Freshman and Iowa commit Garrett Luett has been a key part of the offense and the pitching staff this season. Luett is hitting .518/.580/.843 on the year with team-bests in hits (43), doubles (12), homers (3) and RBI (35). He’s also 7-0 on the mound with 68 strikeouts and a 0.89 ERA in 47 1/3 innings. One of those seven wins came in their 7-1 substate final victory over Clarinda.
"I was just able to battle all night and all the guys behind me were making plays," said Luett. "I was just able to throw strikes and it worked out."
"He's a competitor, and he wanted the ball," said Vanfossan. "He threw all three pitches for strikes and located well. He did a fantastic job and did everything we asked him to do."
Other top hitters on this year’s Underwood team are juniors Mason Boothby (.352/.477/.455), Jack Vanfossan (.370/.475/.469), Gus Bashore (.284/.368/.296) and Luke Seidler (.231/.315/.256), sophomores Easton Robertson (.349/.389/.386), Nick Hackett (.357/.467/.429) and Lucas Bose (.245/.387/.286) and freshman Ryker Adair (.346/.480/.500). Junior Nick McKenzie has also made 11 starts and played in 14 games while sophomore Alexx Cook has been active in 13 games of his own.
On the mound, Vanfossan is also 7-0 with 63 strikeouts and a minuscule 0.16 ERA over 44 2/3 innings. Boothby has gone 33 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA, and Adair has twirl 22 innings with a 3.50 ERA.
Underwood certainly seems to have the pieces in place to make a deep run in this year’s 2A tournament. While state tournament trips are starting to become more common in the program, they’re still searching for their first state tournament win in school history.
"A lot of times, kids and coaches look at numbers,” Vanfossan said earlier this year. “This is why baseball is a great game. The best team doesn't always win. It's the team that plays best on that night. All you need is one night. If that happens, you're moving on.”
Derek Martin has the call of Underwood/Williamsburg on Tuesday evening at 7:00 from Merchants Park in Carroll. Hear the play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1.