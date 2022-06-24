(Underwood) -- In a week filled with tests, Underwood baseball has emerged as the Western Iowa Conference’s top team.
The Eagles (16-2 overall, 15-1 Western Iowa Conference) have won 10 of their last 11 games, including pivotal WIC wins over Tri-Center and Treynor within the past five days.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” Coach Andy Vanfossan told KMA Sports. “We’re throwing the ball pretty well on the mound and defensively we’re making the plays that we need to. The offense, like anything in baseball, is hit and miss.”
It’s been more hit than miss of late for the Eagles, which have scored 95 runs in their last 10 wins, including during a 7-3 win over Tri-Center and a 10-2 victory over Treynor this week. The win over the Cardinals on Thursday evening clinched an outright WIC championship.
“It’s a lot different team than what we’ve had in the past (offensively),” Vanfossan said. “Some games we’re out there barreling some balls and sometimes we have to manufacture some runs. This year, we have two goals at the plate – swing at good pitches and hit the ball hard. We have some athletes up and down the lineup, and we feel we can run and put the pressure on the defense.”
Coach Vanfossan has been plenty impressed with the run prevention from his pitching staff, too. Sophomores Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby and Gus Bashore are a combined 15-0 and have thrown 76 2/3 innings. Vanfossan has a 0.44 ERA, Boothby touts a 1.17 and Bashore has a 1.91 mark.
“They do a good job for us,” Vanfossan said. “They work hard in the spring, and like any school our size, they’re multi-sport athletes. They worked hard in the offseason and have been able to translate that hard work over to success for them. It’s just a testament to their work ethic, and how they’ve been able to balance everything.”
At the plate, Vanfossan leads the team with a .455/.537/.618 hitting line that includes two doubles, two triples and a home run among 25 hits. Eighth grader Garrett Luett (.339/.413/.464) leads the team with 21 RBI on 19 hits, and seniors Jake Reimer (.407/.467/.519), Clayton Luett (.373/.492/.490), Kaiden Rodenburg (.300/.417/.380) and Easton Eledge (.245/.302/.327), Boothby (.368/.471/.579) and freshmen Easton Robertson (.341/.460/.390) and Nick Hackett (.273/.360/.341) are other regulars in the lineup. Ryker Adair – an 8th grader – is another piece of the Underwood puzzle that Coach Vanfossan believes will be making impacts at the plate and on the mound sooner rather than later.
“We’re pretty happy with what we have,” Vanfossan said. “We don’t have any juniors outs, so the team we have this year, minus the seniors, will be the team we have for the next couple years.”
Along with wins over Tri-Center and Treynor, Underwood also beat Riverside (12-2) and lost at Principal Park to Woodbury Central (8-7) earlier this week. They will finish out the busy slate later Friday evening at home against Nodaway Valley before a three-game week against Cherokee, at West Monona and Harlan next week.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Vanfossan linked below.