(Underwood) -- The Underwood boys soccer team has rattled off three consecutive wins. One of those avenged one of their two losses this season.
"We're pretty happy with where we are," Underwood head coach Eric Rodgers tells KMA Sports. "We lost a couple where we think we should have played better. We bounced back nicely. We feel pretty good about where we're moving.
The Eagles opened the season with an 11-0 win over Kuemper Catholic, then suffered losses to West Central Valley and Treynor. They responded from back-to-back losses with three consecutive wins over Creston, Atlantic and West Central Valley. The latter win avenged a recent defeat and handed Underwood the Atlantic Invitational title last Saturday.
"We thought we could control the game if we stuck with what we knew we could do," Rodgers said. "I think it was just confidence. Sometimes, the little things get you where they need to be. They have their heads on right."
The recent three-game tear is a step in the right direction for a team with high expectations after returning most of their lineup.
"We're behind where we thought we would be," Rodgers said. "We're a quality team. The expectation is to go out to win."
The Eagles' confidence entering the year came because they boast one of KMAland's top offensive players: junior Kaden Ogle. Ogle totaled 31 goals last year and is having a stellar season this year with 10 goals in the first six matches.
"Kaden is one of the best with the ball at his feet that you'll see anywhere," Rodgers said. "There's nobody better with the ball at his feet."
Dyson Rasmussen has added five goals and four assists, Easton Robertson has scored three goals and handed out four assists and Gus Bashore has accounted for three goals and six assists. Korey Pressgrove, Landon Morales-Foote, Owen Larsen and Hayden Huen have also been frequent contributors to Underwood's lineup.
"We're using our space to knock it around and control the game," Rodgers said.
Huen, Ryland Waterkotte and Brody Paxton have shared time in the goalie's box. Huen and Paxton each have 23 saves.
"We're young at the keeper spot," Rodgers said. "They just need some reps."
Underwood was supposed to play Denison-Schleswig Friday night. However, that game is canceled due to weather. They'll return to action next week against Harlan (Tuesday), Tri-Center (Thursday) and Tri-Center (Friday).
"It's going to be a telling stretch," Rodgers said. "We'll see how good we are and how good we can really be."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Rodgers.