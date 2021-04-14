(Underwood) -- The Underwood boys have leaned on success in the sprinting events, depth and experience in the early stages of the track season.
The Eagles hope to parlay those components into more respectable showings as the season progresses.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Tyler Ridder said. "We have 36 boys out, which is quite a bit for us and excellent to have. We also returned a lot of good athletes."
The Eagles have relied on their strengths so far, which have been the sprint and mid-distance events.
"We really focus on the mid-distance stuff and 4 x 400," Ridder said. "This year, we have a lot of mid-distance guys and sprinters. That's been a nice surprise this year, but we also knew what we had."
Anyone who watched Underwood's football program last fall knows how much speed the Eagles have. Many of those pieces from Underwood's state quarterfinalist team are also on the track roster.
Ridder says their focus on sprints has also changed the way the Eagles approach practices.
"We are a sprint-based school," he said. "With training smart and the kid's mental toughness, the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 is something we can always get to state. We didn't really have an identity as sprinters, and now we do. We work a lot more on speed. The kids love it. They show up to practice, get in and get out.
Brayden Wollan leads the way in Underwood's platoon of sprinters.
Wollan has five state medals to his name. The senior earned three in 2019, finishing sixth in the 400 and contributing to the runner-up 4 x 800 and third-place 4 x 400 squads. As a freshman, Wollan was a part of Underwood's sixth-place 4 x 400 and eighth-place distance medley teams.
The multi-sport standout currently owns the fastest 400 in KMAland (50.22) and the fourth-fastest 200 (23.08). He's recently been sidelined due to illness but is back in the lineup.
"His speed has increased so much," Ridder said. "He's doing things the right way. Kids just kinda fall into place with him."
Underwood's 4 x 200 (Joey Anderson, Collin Brandt, Quinn Kuck and Ty Strutton), 4 x 400 (Wollan, Scott Pearson, Bryce Patten and Alex Ravlin) and 4 x 800 (Patten, Alex Ravlin, Josh Ravlin and Pearson) rank fifth (1:36.04), second (3:33.52) and first (8:40.32), respectively. The Eagles sprint medley quartet of Anderson, Brandt, Pearson and Wollan rank second with a fastest time of 1:37.69.
The Eagles have a lot of experience in their lineup, which has been pivotal while many teams still try to figure themselves out.
"It's huge," Ridder said of their experience. "Especially with having the year off. The culture we have built is excellent to see."
Underwood returns to action on Thursday at Abraham Lincoln before hosting their 14-team meet on Friday. Coach Ridder says he plans to use these next two meets to fiddle with their lineup.
"We are trying to put together a distance medley and see where we are at," he said. "We are going to load some of our sprint stuff up and see how we can do in a 4 x 100 and 4 x 200. We are curious how low we can go in those things."
Trevor Maeder will be in Underwood on Friday with updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Coach Ridder made his comments on Wednesday's sports feature. Click below to hear that interview.