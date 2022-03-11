(Underwood) -- The Underwood boys track program enters 2022 with a buzz around it and hoping to repeat last year's championship magic.
The Eagles peaked at the right time last year, and it culminated in a Class 2A title -- the first in program history.
"We are super excited," Coach Tyler Ridder said. "We have a lot returning from our state championship team. We feel that with our experience, we can make another run at the title."
Ridder says last year's success has added a buzz around the program this season.
"We have a bunch of those guys back," he said. "We lost some key pieces, but we have a lot of points and experience coming back. We are anxious to get started. They want to get to the first meet and see what they've got."
Like many teams, the Midwest spring weather has made preseason festivities difficult for Coach Ridder's team.
While the Eagles have lots of returnees, they have to replace the reigning KMAland Boys Track Athlete of the Year. -- Brayden Wollan.
Wollan put together a remarkable state meet with state titles in the 200, 400 and 4x400 and a runner-up finish in the 100.
"What he did last year was the best season in Underwood history," Ridder said. "He's a tremendous athlete that we lost."
The Eagles also lost Chris Gardner, a state medalist in the shot put.
While replacing those two won't be easy, Coach Ridder's team returns a strong core, beginning with Scott Pearson.
Pearson was a four-time medalist last year. The six-time medalist joined Wollan on the champion 4x400, took second in the 800 and third in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.
"He had a fantastic state meet last year," Ridder said. "He got overshadowed because of how well Brayden ran, but Scotty had one of the best seasons in our class. He's the leader. He's a hard-working kid and brings everyone up to his standard. We are excited to see what he can do and how he will lead our team this year."
Bryce Patten and Alex Ravlin played a role in three medals each. Josh Ravlin and Collin Brandt also took home hardware in Des Moines.
The strengths look to be the same as last year for Underwood: the sprints and mid-distance events.
"The mid-distance group is the leader of the program," Ridder said. "We've lived off the 400 and 800s. That's where the focus of our program is."
The Eagles are loaded and have the pieces to make another run at a state title, but Ridder says they aren't thinking about that right now.
"We have thoughts and goals, but we don't talk about them too much," he said. "We just have to focus on quality reps and running our best races when it counts."
The Eagles' first outdoor meet is on March 29th at Audubon.
Check out the full interview with Coach Ridder below.