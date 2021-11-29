(Shenandoah) -- The Underwood boys finished their season-opener on a 42-7 run to collect a 66-25 win over Shenandoah Monday night on KMA 960.
"I liked our tempo," said Coach Brad Blum. "We made a few mistakes early, but they were aggressive mistakes. We can live with that, and we learned from it. We just kept our foot on the gas the whole way."
The full-throttle approach turned a six-point lead midway through the second quarter into a running-clock win for the Eagles.
"We wanted to push the ball and beat the defense down the floor," Blum said. "We wanted to play fast but do it in a controlled manner."
The Eagles' up-tempo style resulted in Josh Ravlin and Mason Bootbhy cracking double figures on Monday. Boothby led the way with 16 points while Ravlin added 13 off a trio of three-pointers.
"We like to play with tempo," Ravlin said. "We like to do that, and we executed."
"We were thinking less and going fast," Boothby said. "That helps us out. I thought we prepared well. We had great chemistry, and that helped us move the ball to get open shots."
The Eagles' high-octane offense was on display early, leading 16-10 after one quarter. They one-upped their first-quarter performance in the second by closing the half on a 12-2 run to balloon their lead to 36-20 at halftime.
In the second half, Underwood scored the first 15 and held Shenandoah scoreless for over seven minutes, putting the game out of reach. When the smoke cleared, Underwood had outscored their opponent 30-5 in the second half.
"We played to our strength," Blum said. "We are a quick team. We aren't the tallest team, but we can create some havoc on the perimeter. We try to do that and create as many fast breaks as possible."
Bryce Patten complemented Ravlin and Boothby's double-digit nights by stuffing the stat sheet with eight points and seven rebounds. Alex Ravlin added eight while Luke Justsen and Jack Vanfossan posted six points apiece. Vanfossan also grabbed 10 rebounds.
"There are gaps in every defense," Blum said. "The more stuff opened up, the more we attacked."
"It's nice having a lot of guys that know what they're doing," Boothby said. "Trusting the guy next to you is key."
Zach Foster paced Shenandoah with eight points while Blake Herold added seven. The Mustangs hope to bounce back on Tuesday when they play Southwest Valley in Corning.
Meanwhile, Underwood (1-0) enters their Tuesday night tilt with IKM-Manning searching for a 2-0 start and their first Western Iowa Conference win.
"The best we could do after today is 1-0, and we accomplished that," Blum said. "We have to turn the page and get after it because there are no off days in the conference."
Check out the full interviews with Boothby, Josh Ravlin and Coach Blum below.