(Treynor) -- The Underwood boys cruised to a district championship, while the Underwood and Treynor girls duked it out for second place.
Van Meter walked away with the girl's district championship in Treynor Thursday night, winning six events and totaling 125 points. Trailing the Bulldogs were the Treynor Cardinals with 107 points and Underwood with 106. Clarinda (76) and Greene County (53) rounded out the top five.
Treynor would pick up one event win but snatch five runner-ups, including a strong night from Clara Teigland. She contributed to the second-place 4x100 shuttle hurdle (1:09.26) with Carissa Spanier, Aubree James, and Ava Kennedy and the 4x200 relay (1:47.42) with Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, and Rachel Kinsella.
"We haven't stacked the (4x200) yet this year so we put four really dedicated, super fast runners in it," Teigland told KMA Sports. "And we knew that we had to stay with Underwood, and we did that and got second place--we all ran hard."
Teigland would also pick up the lone event win for the Cardinals Thursday night in the 100 hurdles (16.41). Spanier also chipped in on the Cardinals' runner-up finish in 4x800 (10:39.83) and placed second in the 400 hurdles (1:08.65). Kasey Lang, Alexa Schwartz, and Alyssa Kulesa joined Spanier in the 4x8.
Meanwhile, for the Underwood girls, it was a four-win, five qualification meet that saw them finish just one point behind the consistent Cardinals. The Eagles had three standouts on the night, including Alizabeth Jacobsen, who chipped in on the winning 4x100 shuttle hurdle (1:08.27) and took second in the high jump (5-00), Aliyah Humphrey winning the 400 (1:01.60) and 4x100 (50.36), and Teiler Hull who took second in the 100 (12.82) and anchored the winning 4x200 (1:46.16).
"We kind of had to switch up our line up, Aliyah got taken out of it because she had to run the 400 so Haley (Stangl) got put in it, and it went really well," said Hull. "Our hand offs were really were really good, we just dug deep and knew our goal."
Jordan Reimer would also chip in on three winning relays, including the 4x100 hurdle, 4x200, and 4x100. Tayler Krueger rounded out the 4x200 and 4x100.
Other qualifiers on the girl's side included Ellie Sibbel, who double qualified in the discus and shot put. Sibbel would take gold in the discus (105-11), and come in second behind only her teammate Kenzie Schon in the shot put (37-11.50).
"Honestly, I wasn't really expecting to get that successful in the discus, so it was a very happy surprise and usually I finish a lot lower place than my teammate Kenzie, but today I guess I just ate my Wheaties," said Sibbel. "We really like to compete off each other. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses so we both help each other and give each other advice."
Meanwhile, Clarinda had a double qualifier in the 3000 with Mayson Hartley (11:50.03) and Reanna Henke (12:16.72). Hartley would also finish runner-up in the 1500 (5:11.89).
"I wasn't too happy how I ended the 800, I kind of got jumbled around in the last 100 meters," said Hartley. "But I'm glad how I finished the 1500 today."
To complete the trio of double-qualifiers across KMAland, Red Oak's Liz Carbaugh walked away with gold in the long jump (17-07) and would also come up just short of gold in the 400 (1:02.33).
"Coming out, there was three 17-04s in front of me so I was getting a little bit ancy," said Carbaugh. "Then my team just was there hyping me up and started to feel it a little bit more and got it."
The Underwood Eagles put up a dominant performance on the boy's side, including nine qualifications and four winners. It was a team effort from the Eagles, but Scott Pearson led the way taking gold in three events, including the 4x800 (8:39.05), 800 (2:01.30), and anchoring the 4x400 (3:29.29) along with Josh Ravlin, Raymond Patomson, and Bryce Patten.
Meanwhile, Chase Ryan had a double-qualifying day as a runner-up in the 100 (11.20) and chipped in on the runner-up distance medley (3:41.03) with Patomson, Patten, and Michael Dose.
"Our first two 200s, I was one of them, we just ran the 100 and we didn't run as good as we should," said Ryan. "I think we really got carried by our 400 and 800 guy, but we're going to make it up at state."
Meanwhile, in the field, Thomas Huneke remained in form in the shot put (53-02.50), winning by nearly five feet--claiming the fourth event for the Eagles.
"I was just being explosive and having a good throwing partner to be right there with me and tell me what I was doing wrong," said Huneke. "We've been working on a lot of technique and a lot of explosion work, just coming out of the back hard and fast, and being able to push up through my shot."
Other qualifiers for the Eagles included Carter Davis, who took second in the 110 hurdles (15.22) and the 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:00.46) with Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan, and Jake Reimer. Easton Eledge would come up just behind Huneke in the shot put (48-05.75).
As the Eagles ran away to their 121-point win, ACGC, Clarinda, Treynor, and Van Meter were left to fend for the top-five. While the team would finish 4th, Treynor Cardinal would earn the gold in four-out-of-four events, including the 800 spring medley (1:35.52), 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:00.31), 400 hurdles (54.98), and the 4x100 (43.25).
"The goal was to come out here and get four golds and I did that, obviously it wasn't just me in the three relays we qualified I have three great teammates," said Pedersen. "In that 400 hurdles, I wanted to make sure I had a good time, the Greene County kid gave me a good run on that backstretch, and then I just kicked it in and took it back."
Treynor would also bring home gold in the 4x200 relay (1:30.70) with Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, and Jaxon Schumacher.
Meanwhile, KMAland had a pair of potentially surprising gold medalists, including Cole Baumgart, who took the high jump (6-01) by just one inch over Greene County's Nathan Black.
Additionally, Shenandoah's Alex Razee, who had just set a personal record in the distance medley, was the only sprinter in the 400 (50.91) to hit under the 51-second mark, taking the gold.
"I was trying not to think about it too much, you know I kind of stressed out the whole week about today," said Razee. "But I was just like 'it's just one race like any other race, so I'll just give it's all I got. It's the last race."
Razee wasn't the only Mustang to make it to Des Moines next week, as Tyler Laughlin secured his seat atop the discus throw, heaving a solid 135-05.
"I think I got a good throw early, and I was pretty comfortable throughout the rest of the competition so it allowed me to relax and really throw well," said Laughlin.
The Mustangs would also finish runner-up in the 800 sprint medley (1:36.23), including Razee, Evan Holmes, Hunter Dukes, and Brody Cullin. Other qualifiers included Red Oak's Baylor Bergren in the 3200 (10:40.28) and 1600 (4:41.20), Clarinda's Treyton Schaapherder in the 3200 (10:49.30), Kuemper Catholic's Michael Pottebaum in the 400 (51.35) and Evan Adams in the discus (135-01), along with another Clarinda double-qualifier in the long jump with Taydn Brown (23-02.75) and Isaac Jones (22-06.25).
The complete results from Thursday's 2A state qualifier are available below.